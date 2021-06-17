Delaney Keith, Skyview
• 5A Southern Idaho Conference co-Player of the Year.
• Batted for a .670 average with 19 home runs and 77 RBIs.
• Had a .730 on base percentage and a 1.350 slugging
percentage and struck out just four times in 122 plate appearances.
• Led Skyview to a 5A State Championship.
OTHER NOMINEES
Amber Thornton, Timberline
• 5A Southern Idaho Conference co-Player of the Year.
• Finished year with a 15-4 record and 2.12 ERA.
• Had 209 strikeouts in the circle compared to 26 walks.
• Pitched three no-hitters during season.
• Had a .410 average at the plate with two home runs and 22 RBIs.
• Led Timberline to first state tournament since 2012.
Lolo Walker, Rocky Mountain
• First team All-5A Southern Idaho Conference selection.
• Batted for a .563 average with 16 home run and 54 RBIs.
• Finished season with an on base percentage of .701 and a 1.264 slugging percentage and struck out just four times.
• Led Rocky Mountain to a 5A District III title.
• Signed with University of New Mexico softball team.