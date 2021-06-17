Support Local Journalism


Delaney Keith, Skyview

• 5A Southern Idaho Conference co-Player of the Year.

• Batted for a .670 average with 19 home runs and 77 RBIs.

• Had a .730 on base percentage and a 1.350 slugging

percentage and struck out just four times in 122 plate appearances.

• Led Skyview to a 5A State Championship.

OTHER NOMINEES

Amber Thornton, Timberline

• 5A Southern Idaho Conference co-Player of the Year.

• Finished year with a 15-4 record and 2.12 ERA.

• Had 209 strikeouts in the circle compared to 26 walks.

• Pitched three no-hitters during season.

• Had a .410 average at the plate with two home runs and 22 RBIs.

• Led Timberline to first state tournament since 2012.

Lolo Walker, Rocky Mountain

• First team All-5A Southern Idaho Conference selection.

• Batted for a .563 average with 16 home run and 54 RBIs.

• Finished season with an on base percentage of .701 and a 1.264 slugging percentage and struck out just four times.

• Led Rocky Mountain to a 5A District III title.

• Signed with University of New Mexico softball team.

