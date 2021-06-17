Emery Roy didn’t plan to become a coach who would help grow girls high school basketball in the Treasure Valley into what it would become today.
After taking a teaching job at Meridian High, he took a job coaching with the Warriors’ girls junior varsity basketball team in 1975. A new boys basketball coach had just been hired, and had brought in his own coaching staff, so Roy saw the job as a way to tide him over until an opportunity with the boys team became available.
That chance came in 1980, after Roy won his first state title with Meridian. With his entire team coming back, he decided to stick with the girls program to see what he could do.
More than 40 years and eight more state championships later, he leaves the game as one of Idaho’s best coaches on either the boys or girls side.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” Roy said, reflecting on his career. “I never really thought about it, it’s just something I always wanted to do, ever since high school. I just got lucky in some opportunities and it just took off from there, I guess.”
Roy is Idaho’s all-time winningest girls basketball coach, posting a 817-187 record during a head coaching career that spanned from 1977-2018 at Meridian, Centennial and Rocky Mountain. He won nine state championships, including the state’s only fourpeat in the 5A classification, accomplishing that between 1980-83 at Meridian. He’s spent the past three years as an assistant boys coach at Rocky Mountain, coaching with his son, Dane Roy.
With the younger Roy taking the job as athletic director at Owyhee High, the West Ada School District high school opening in the fall, Emery Roy will hang up the coaching whistle and simply be a fan.
“I told him I need him out there, doing some security stuff for me, maybe,” Dane Roy said. “He’ll be around, he loves the game and that’s not going to change. My daughter is going to be a freshman at Owyhee next year, so he’s super jacked to get out and watch her. He’ll still probably be at every boys and girls basketball game he can get to. He’ll be the first one I give a key to man that back door, and he’ll be able to get a nice comfy chair and enjoy.”
To honor his retirement from coaching and his impact on high school girls basketball in the Treasure Valley, Emery Roy has been named the 2020-21 Legacy Award winner by the Idaho Press.
“As far as I’m concerned, he’s the greatest high school coach in Idaho history,” Dane Roy said. “The stats don’t lie about that either. His ability to do that at multiple schools, he started out girls basketball in Idaho. He was the originator of girls basketball and to see it from its beginnings to how far it’s come now and we’re having girls at super high levels, he’s had his hand in almost all of it.”
Emery Roy wasn't simply the originator of girls basketball in Idaho. Much of its landscape was shaped by him. Roy’s first year on the coaching staff at Meridian was the first year the Idaho High School Activities Association held a sanctioned state tournament. He was promoted to varsity head coach in 1977.
After winning four state titles at Meridian, he moved to Centennial when it opened its doors in 1987. He built the Patriots into a powerhouse, winning five state titles there. He took the girls job at Rocky Mountain in 2012, a year after Dane Roy took the boys job, and coached the Grizzlies through 2018.
He was the first girls coach in the area to run a summer program, developing his teams into year-round programs. Eventually other programs caught on and started doing the same.
He estimated that during his career, he had around 50 players go on to play college basketball. Today, the Treasure Valley is sending multiple girls a year to NCAA Division I schools and many more at the lower level. In April, Mountain View High graduate Destiny Slocum was selected by the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA Draft.
“It’s come a long way,” Emery Roy said. “There were a lot more boys getting to the college level at that time. We were doing some things that even some other states weren’t doing, so we had a lot of girls go on and play at the higher levels. Just over the years with the programs and clubs, Idaho is now doing the same things other states are doing and we have good athletes come through who are getting noticed now. Before it was ‘Idaho? They can’t compete.’ But once they found out we have some good athletes here, some pretty good programs are starting to look at us.”