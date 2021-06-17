The experiences Isaiah Krohn faced during the first 10 years of his life could have easily sent him in a completely different direction from where he is today.
At the age of 7, he was sent away from his mother and four brothers to tend animals on an Ethiopian farm. At age 10, he was sent to live in an orphanage, where he constantly worried about being kicked out into the street due to his older age.
Even after being adopted by Tausha and Joshua Krohn in Idaho, Isaiah had to adapt to living in a new place, far away from everything he knew.
But through his faith, as well as his love for sports, the Parma High football and basketball player is thriving eight years later. And when he looks back on the path he took to get to where is as a high school senior, Isaiah can't help but feel like he's where he was meant to be.
“Often times I think when people hear the beginning of my story they get the sense of 'oh, man, that sucks,'” Isaiah said. “But I see it as a story I can share with other people as a message of hope. I can't stress it enough, but I'm super blessed. I'm thankful for where I'm at and where I began.”
Isaiah was selected as a first-team All-Snake River Valley Conference defensive back and was an all-conference honorable mention for the basketball team. In addition to defensive back, he also played quarterback.
For all he had to overcome early in his life to get to where he is today, Isaiah has been named the 2020-21 Inspirational Athlete of the Year.
HUMBLE BEGINNINGS
Isaiah's story began in Mehal Meda, Ethiopia, a town located about 175 miles north of the east African nation's capital, Addis Ababa. Of five boys in his family, Isaiah was the fourth oldest. His mother, Alem, struggled to provide enough food to feed them all.
To this day, Isaiah says he still struggles at times to talk about everything he's been through.
“Every day living, you're wondering if you're going to get your three meals a day or fear you're not going to be able to make the trip to school safely,” he said. “I had to walk to school and it was at least a couple miles of walking every morning. My mom had four other kids and she just had a hard time taking care of all of us.”
To make sure Isaiah was taken care of, his mother sent him to live on a farm in a nearby town when he was 7. Isaiah worked long days on the farm in exchange for a place to live, clothes and food.
In the morning, Isaiah would be sent out into the field, where he would spend the entire day taking care of sheep, mules, cows and goats. He says he would often have tears in his eyes for an entire day due to the situation.
“That was hard on a kid who just wanted to be with his mom,” Isaiah said. “It didn't matter to me how rough life was, I just wanted to be with mom at that point.”
He spent about a year working on the farm. A couple of times, he tried to escape and return to Alem. Finally he reconnected with her and told her he didn't want to work on the farm anymore. He returned home for a couple of years, but eventually Alem made the hard decision to put Isaiah up for adoption and give him an opportunity for a better life.
Isaiah bounced between a couple orphanages before landing in one that he stayed at for six months. While he was there, he saw younger kids enter the orphanage and be adopted fairly quickly. He was one of the older kids there, and the threat of being sent to live on the street was a constant threat.
But with his age also came the sense of being the “top dog,” Isaiah said. Alem had raised him to be caring and nurturing, so with that status he took the role of a care giver to many of the younger kids.
While he was there he connected with Nahome, a kid five years younger than him. Coming from Tigray, the northernmost region of Ethiopia, Nahome spoke Tigrinya while most of the other kids spoke Amharic, the nation's official language. Perhaps because of his caring nature, Nahome quickly was drawn to Isaiah.
“He was just learning the (Amharic) language and I just hung out with everyone I could,” Isaiah said. “He was one of the kids I hung out more around and I connected with him that way.”
It was a connection that changed his life forever.
THE RIGHT FIT
On the other side of the world, Tausha and Joshua were looking to add to their family via adoption. The couple already had three biological children — Jarod, Noah and Leah.
Originally their plan was to adopt a girl, but as the adoption process continued what they were looking for changed.
“As we prayed about things, God would change or minds and our hearts and doors would open or they wouldn't,” Tausha said. “Our story changed a lot through that year of that process. We were open to a girl at these ages, and then it became more than one (kid). It became all these different parameters.”
Eventually, the family was paired with Nahome, who fit every parameter the family was looking at by that point. So all five family members flew to Ethiopia to meet him.
With Isaiah's relationship with Nahome, and Jarod being a year younger than Isaiah, the family got to know Isaiah during the visit. Isaiah, who had a better grasp on English than Nahome did at the time, also served as a bit of translator.
After 10 days in Ethiopia, Tausha, Joshua, Jarod, Noah and Leah returned home and waited for Nahome's paperwork to go through so they could bring him back to Idaho. After getting pictures from the trip printed, Tausha began to notice that a lot of the pictures the family had taken included Isaiah as well.
“He was with us a lot,” Tausha said. “I remember on multiple occasions saying to my husband 'I just miss him, I might never get to see him again. I hope he's there when we go back.'”
At the time of their visit, Isaiah was not on the waiting child list, a list of children available for adoption. Tausha and Joshua had multiple conversations about adopting Isaiah, in addition to Nahome, should the opportunity arrive.
As the paperwork for Nahome's adoption was being finalized, Tausha was camping with her parents near New Meadows. She still had cell phone reception where she was at, and while on the trip she got an email from the agency which had Isaiah on the list. Joshua, who was working nights, was back home sleeping and as a result didn't pick up the calls from Tausha trying to tell him about the opportunity.
By the time Joshua returned her call, Tausha had already contacted the adoption agency to get things rolling on Isaiah's adoption.
Back in Ethiopia, Isaiah woke up one day and had a feeling. He told a counselor at the adoption agency that he had a family coming to adopt him. Because the initial paperwork had just come through, nobody had told Isaiah he would be joining Nahome with the Krohns.
Confused, the counselor asked Isaiah how he knew. At first, Isaiah told her that God had told him in a gym. After more prodding from the counselor, he changed his story to say he was joking. It was at that point she delivered him the news.
“I felt so confident, I was like 'yeah God told me,'” Isaiah said. “I told her straight to her face as I was looking at her 'God told me.' I look back at it now and it was really a miracle in my life, God was telling me 'I had your back through all this,' so I think God played a big role in my life — during those times, especially.”
A NEW DYNAMIC
Since adopting Isaiah and Nahome, the Krohns have added two more children by domestic adoption, Richard and Tiana. Each time a new member is added to the family, Tausha said it completely changes the family dynamic.
With Isaiah joining them, it meant Jarod was no longer the oldest kid in the family. In school, the family started Isaiah in third grade, a grade below Jarod, so that both could have their independence. Tausha admits the start was rocky between Isaiah and Jarod.
“We had fistfights at home. They fought a lot, those two just vying for that oldest position,” Tausha said. “Jarod being the oldest of our biological children, he could poke kids in the right spot to make them mad. But Isaiah had lived a hard life for a decade, in an orphanage where there's a pecking order. It took time, it took a good year and a half. And about a year and a half in it was like 'OK, we found our new normal.'”
After his fifth grade year, Isaiah was far enough ahead that he could skip to seventh grade, joining Jarod. Helping make the tradition to his new life easier was sports.
In Ethiopia, Isaiah always dreamed of being on a soccer team. The idea of having an entire group of people wearing the same jersey appealed to him. Isaiah came over in October 2012. By the following spring, he was on a soccer team.
“I was fulfilling my dreams,” Isaiah said. “I was wearing the same jersey as other kids and I was playing in an actual game. I was like 'wow, there's got to be more to this.'”
In the fall of 2013 he started playing football. Even though he was in fourth grade, he played with fifth and sixth graders because of his age. He started as a wide receiver, throwing a touchdown pass on a double pass play his first year.
Over the past eight years, he's also tried his hand at basketball, wrestling, baseball and track and field.
In just about every sport he tried, Isaiah excelled.
“He can be that kid who came from Africa after a decade never hearing of baseball and then he played baseball for a year and was the starting pitcher,” Tausha said. “He's just that athletically gifted. He was like 'I've never played this and I don't know what I'm doing, but I'm good at it.' He was good at it, he's gifted, but he wasn't selfish with his gifts. He wasn't that hothead who thinks he's better than everybody. He never thinks he's good enough, he's always like 'I can be better at this, this is where I need to work on.'”
Football, he said, turned out to be his favorite. It's the sport he will play in college, as he signed with Whitworth University in February to play defensive back.
He still keeps in touch with Alem, via letters delivered between the two through a guide. Recently, she reached out to make sure he was doing OK after hearing about the troubles the United States was having with COVID-19. His reply to her included pictures of him playing football, helping her to better understand the sport he loves.
Two years ago, he had an opportunity to return to Ethiopia for a visit, getting a chance to see her and three of his biological brothers. The trip, he said, helped him find some perspective on how he saw things growing up and where he's at today.
“At the time, I didn't understand why she did what she did,” Isaiah said about Alem. “I look back at it now and I think what she did for me, I couldn't be more grateful. Of course, I miss her everyday and here and now I keep contact somehow. But I'm truly grateful for what she did. I've got a great family here, parents who teach me the love of God and family who supports me in what I do. I think I have it pretty well, I would say.”