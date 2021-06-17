Samantha Smith, Boise
• Won four state titles in freshman season.
• Set personal best at 5A State meet in the 1,600 (4:50.60) and 3,200 (10:33.71).
• Ran with Boise’s state championship 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams.
OTHER NOMINEES
Kayden Hulquist, Boise
• Won a pair of 5A state championships with wins in the 100-meter hurdles and the 300 hurdles.
• Set personal best in 100 hurdles at state meet with time of 14.94 seconds.
• Finished second in the long jump.
• Will compete with Pacific Lutheran soccer team in the fall.
Logan Smith, Boise
• Won 800 meter run with a personal best time of 2:11.68.
• Was member of Boise’s state
championship 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams.
• Committed to play soccer at Stanford University following 2022 graduation.