Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Gina Dudley, Capital

• Won 5A Girls Singles State Championship

• Won 5A District III Championship.

• Finished season with a perfect 22-0 record

• Won 20 of 22 matches in straight sets.

• Signed to play tennis at Dominican University in California.

OTHER NOMINEES

Miranda Austin, Bishop Kelly

• Won 4A Girls Single State Championship.

• Won 4A District III Championship.

• Went 24-2 on the season.

• Helped lead Bishop Kelly to team state title.

Emma Tolman, Weiser

• Won 3A Girls Singles State Championship.

• Finished season with a 19-2 record, avenging two losses to Parma’s Austyn Harris in state championship match.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments