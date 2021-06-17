Gina Dudley, Capital
• Won 5A Girls Singles State Championship
• Won 5A District III Championship.
• Finished season with a perfect 22-0 record
• Won 20 of 22 matches in straight sets.
• Signed to play tennis at Dominican University in California.
OTHER NOMINEES
Miranda Austin, Bishop Kelly
• Won 4A Girls Single State Championship.
• Won 4A District III Championship.
• Went 24-2 on the season.
• Helped lead Bishop Kelly to team state title.
Emma Tolman, Weiser
• Won 3A Girls Singles State Championship.
• Finished season with a 19-2 record, avenging two losses to Parma’s Austyn Harris in state championship match.