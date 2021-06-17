It’s been a successful year on and off the playing field for New Plymouth senior Emma Austin.
She qualified for the 2A state cross country meet and in four events at the state track and field meet. She also helped the New Plymouth girls basketball team finish third in state.
Away from athletics, she’s been a Business Professionals of America state qualifier, a Poetry Out Loud state qualifier and she’s even had one of her poems published in an anthology. She’s also been named a valedictorian.
“There’s just so much going on and I’ve just enjoyed so much of it,” said Austin. “I’ve always been a person that has to be busy, has to be doing something. I hate having down time. There’s got to be time to do sports, but there also has to be time to do homework, get your essays written, study for tests. That has to come first, before athletics, but they’ve both always been important to me. So I was just able to find the time for both, because really if something is important enough to you, you’ll find the time for it.”
For the way she’s been able to balance athletics and academics, as well as other extracurricular activities, Austin has been named the 2020-21 Idaho Press Girls Student Athlete of the Year.
Her drive for academic success got her published earlier this year. He poem, titled “The Choir,” was published in this year’s Idaho Youth Writing Challenge Anthology, under the theme “Living in Mutuality.” Her poem focused on challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, and comparing different pieces of a choir coming together to achieve harmony to people coming together to change the world.
She also had a couple of poems published during her freshman year.
“Poetry is just something that has always resonated with me,” Austin said. “I just love how free it is when you write, you don’t have the same restrictions that you have in prose. You can have punctuation, you don’t have to. I just love poetry because I can put my ideas out there and they don’t have to be full sentences. It’s just whatever I want to say.”
Her love for poetry also led her to the Poetry Out Loud competitions, where Austin would memorize poems and perform them. She qualified for state.
Outside of her athletic and academic endeavors, Austin has also found time to volunteer in the New Plymouth community.
She’s helped run food drives and served food to the homeless on Thanksgiving. She also helped run the New Plymouth blood drive and gave blood herself. She’s also volunteered with Read Across America, reading to first graders, made cookies for the Special Olympics and volunteered at middle school track and field meets.
“Service has always been an important part of my life,” Austin said. “My parents have ingrained that into who I am, always looking to help and serve other people. I just love those opportunities, when we went and did Thanksgiving feeding the homeless, it just made my Thanksgiving so much better and I felt so much more grateful. It improved my experience that I was able to help other people as well.”
Austin will be attending Idaho State University in the fall on a Presidential Scholarship, where she plans to major in psychology. For Austin, this will mark the end of her competitive athletic career, as she plans to focus on the academic side of things.
But in terms of athletics, it was a successful end for Austin.
“It’s been amazing, especially my most recent track season,” Austin said. “I’ve just been so proud of how I did after not having the season last year because of COVID. I love being able to compete and I was able to get new PRs and beat times from my freshman year. It was a great way to finish out high school and something to be proud of.”