Kelsey Oyler, Rocky Mountain

• Scored 19 goals and recorded 27 assists, leading the Grizzlies to their third straight 5A state title.

• 5A SIC player of the year for a third straight season.

• Idaho State Player of the Year

• Nominated for Regional Player of the Year.

• Early enrolled at Gonzaga University.

 OTHER NOMINEES 

Alexis Haws, Kuna

• First-team All-5A Southern Idaho Conference forward.

• First-team All-State selection.

• Scored 18 goals and 15 assists, leading Kuna to a 5A State Tournament berth.

• Graduated early and enrolled at Boise State, where she has joined the soccer team.

Logan Smith, Boise

• First-team All-5A SIC selection at forward.

• Scored 13 goals and recorded six assists for Brave.

• Led Boise to a 5A District III championship and a runner-up finish at the state tournament.

• Committed to 3-time national champion Stanford women’s soccer team.

