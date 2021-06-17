Kelsey Oyler, Rocky Mountain
• Scored 19 goals and recorded 27 assists, leading the Grizzlies to their third straight 5A state title.
• 5A SIC player of the year for a third straight season.
• Idaho State Player of the Year
• Nominated for Regional Player of the Year.
• Early enrolled at Gonzaga University.
OTHER NOMINEES
Alexis Haws, Kuna
• First-team All-5A Southern Idaho Conference forward.
• First-team All-State selection.
• Scored 18 goals and 15 assists, leading Kuna to a 5A State Tournament berth.
• Graduated early and enrolled at Boise State, where she has joined the soccer team.
Logan Smith, Boise
• First-team All-5A SIC selection at forward.
• Scored 13 goals and recorded six assists for Brave.
• Led Boise to a 5A District III championship and a runner-up finish at the state tournament.
• Committed to 3-time national champion Stanford women’s soccer team.