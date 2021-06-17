Samantha Smith is not your average freshman.
In her first year at Boise High, Smith had a banner year that most could only dream of accomplishing over their four years in high school. She had five individual state titles — one in cross country, four in track and field — and led the Brave to team titles in both sports. She also led Boise’s girls soccer team to a runner-up finish at state.
For all her accomplishments in her freshman season, Smith has been named the 2020-21 Idaho Press Girls Overall Athlete of the Year.
“To be honest, I didn’t really have a ton of expectations coming into the year,” Smith said. “I knew that Boise had always had a really strong running team for both cross country and track. So I knew there was going to be a lot of tough competition and I was just excited to have people that would really push me and who I would have fun with.”
In the fall, Smith juggled two varsity sports, finding success in both. In September, Boise’s girls cross country team was ranked the No. 1 team in the nation by MileSplit. The Brave backed that up by having all five of its scorers at the 5A state meet finish in the top seven, with Smith finishing first in 17 minutes, 45.4 seconds. On the soccer field, she was a first-team All-Southern Idaho Conference selection as Boise jumped out to a 12-0 start before suffering its first loss to Rocky Mountain in the state championship game.
In the spring, she won state titles in the 1,600 meter, the 3,200 and ran with the state champion 4x400 and 4x800 teams. Boise captured the state team title by a 106-point margin.
“I’m fortunate to have such great teammates who I can train with every day and constantly push myself in practice,” Smith said. “I’m passionate about running and I love to push myself. I worked hard, and I was really lucky to get the results that I did.”
In between the high school seasons, Smith trained with the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation, competing in freestyle and Nordic. She qualified for the Western Regional Championships, the Junior Nationals and U.S. Nationals.