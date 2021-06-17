Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Emily Cadwell, Boise

• Won 5A State Championship with a two-round score of 2-under 144.

• Won 5A District III Championship in a playoff.

• Finished first or second in every conference meet this season.

• Signed to golf next season at Washington State University.

OTHER NOMINEES

Brooke Patterson, Eagle

• Finished second in 5A State Championship with two-round score of even-par 144.

• Tied for low score at 5A District III Championship, but lost in playoff

• Won 2020 Idaho Women’s Amateur Championship.

• Committed to compete at University of Tulsa after graduating in 2022.

Margaret Smock, Bishop Kelly

• Won 4A State Championship with a two-round score of 17-over 163.

• Won 4A District III Championship by eight strokes.

• Individual Medalist in all but two tournaments in district play.

• Finished second at Jerome Tournament and third at Buhl Invitational, leading Bishop Kelly to team titles in both.

• Had low 4A score at Jack Jones Invitational.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments