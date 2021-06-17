Support Local Journalism


Samantha Smith, Boise

• Four wins.

• 5A State Champion.

• Had best 5,000-meter time in the state, finishing the Nike Cross Virtual Championship in a time of 17:27.9.

OTHER NOMINEES

Lizzie Dildine, Eagle

• Five wins.

• Finished top-4 in every race she competed in.

• Won 5A District III title.

• Finished fourth at 5A State meet.

• Signed to BYU.

Rosina Machu, Boise

• 5A state runner-up.

• Finished third at 5A District III meet.

• Had a top-five finish in eight races.

• Signed to run at Gonzaga University.

