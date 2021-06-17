Samantha Smith, Boise
• Four wins.
• 5A State Champion.
• Had best 5,000-meter time in the state, finishing the Nike Cross Virtual Championship in a time of 17:27.9.
OTHER NOMINEES
Lizzie Dildine, Eagle
• Five wins.
• Finished top-4 in every race she competed in.
• Won 5A District III title.
• Finished fourth at 5A State meet.
• Signed to BYU.
Rosina Machu, Boise
• 5A state runner-up.
• Finished third at 5A District III meet.
• Had a top-five finish in eight races.
• Signed to run at Gonzaga University.