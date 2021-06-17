Naya Ojukwu, Mountain View
• First-team All-5A Southern Idaho Conference selection.
• Led Mountain View to 5A District III title and second straight 5A state title.
• Averaged 24.2 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game.
• Set 5A State Tournament record with 87 points over three games.
• Had 40 rebounds during state tournament.
OTHER NOMINEES
Kate Clark, Melba
• Co-2A Western Idaho Conference Player of the Year.
• Led Melba to a 2A State Championship.
• Averaged 16.6, 4.9 rebounds, 4.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 3.8 steals per game.
• Set school record with 64 3-pointers in a season.
• Signed to play at Northwest Nazarene.
Jaleesa Lawrence, Meridian
• 5A Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year.
• Led Meridian to 5A State Tournament.
• Averaged 18.6 points, 9 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game.