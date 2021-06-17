Support Local Journalism


Naya Ojukwu, Mountain View

• First-team All-5A Southern Idaho Conference selection.

• Led Mountain View to 5A District III title and second straight 5A state title.

• Averaged 24.2 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game.

• Set 5A State Tournament record with 87 points over three games.

• Had 40 rebounds during state tournament.

OTHER NOMINEES

Kate Clark, Melba

• Co-2A Western Idaho Conference Player of the Year.

• Led Melba to a 2A State Championship.

• Averaged 16.6, 4.9 rebounds, 4.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 3.8 steals per game.

• Set school record with 64 3-pointers in a season.

• Signed to play at Northwest Nazarene.

Jaleesa Lawrence, Meridian

• 5A Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year.

• Led Meridian to 5A State Tournament.

• Averaged 18.6 points, 9 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game.

