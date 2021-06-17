Ben Ford, Eagle
• 5A SIC West Player of the Year.
• Completed 68 of 128 passes for 977 yards and 14 touchdowns.
• Rushed for 1,056 yards and 12 touchdowns.
• Led Eagle to 5A State Quarterfinals.
• Signed to play at Boise State.
OTHER NOMINEES
Jordan Erickson, Rocky Mountain
• First-team All-5A Southern Idaho Conference West selection.
• Rushed for 464 yards and five touchdowns.
• Had 31 receptions for 672 yards and 11 touchdowns.
• Had two kickoff returns for TDs.
• Led Rocky Mountain to undefeated state title season.
• Will attend Boise State as preferred walk-on.
Hayden Kincheloe, Homedale
• Co-3A Snake River Valley Conference Offensive Player of the Year.
• Rushed for 1,683 yards and 19 touchdowns.
• Led Homedale to 3A State Championship game.
• Had 348 rushing yards and four touchdowns in a state semifinal win against South Fremont.