Ben Ford, Eagle

• 5A SIC West Player of the Year.

• Completed 68 of 128 passes for 977 yards and 14 touchdowns.

• Rushed for 1,056 yards and 12 touchdowns.

• Led Eagle to 5A State Quarterfinals.

• Signed to play at Boise State.

OTHER NOMINEES

Jordan Erickson, Rocky Mountain

• First-team All-5A Southern Idaho Conference West selection.

• Rushed for 464 yards and five touchdowns.

• Had 31 receptions for 672 yards and 11 touchdowns.

• Had two kickoff returns for TDs.

• Led Rocky Mountain to undefeated state title season.

• Will attend Boise State as preferred walk-on.

Hayden Kincheloe, Homedale

• Co-3A Snake River Valley Conference Offensive Player of the Year.

• Rushed for 1,683 yards and 19 touchdowns.

• Led Homedale to 3A State Championship game.

• Had 348 rushing yards and four touchdowns in a state semifinal win against South Fremont.

