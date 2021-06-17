Austin Swing, Middleton
• Won second straight 4A Boys Single State Championship.
• Won 4A District III Championship.
• Finished season undefeated without dropping a set all year.
• Signed to compete at Lewis-Clark State.
OTHER NOMINEES
Noah Nielson, Ridgevue
• Finished runner-up in 4A Boys Single State Championship
• Finished runner-up in 4A District III Championship.
• Advanced to quarterfinal of Capital Invitational before tournament was called off due to rain.
Ryan Olson, Centennial
• Won 5A Boys Single State Championship.
• Won all four matches at state tournament in straight sets.
• Finished season 21-1 with only loss to teammate Tyler Dalos in 5A District III Tournament.
• Helped lead Centennial to 5A State Championship.
• Signed to compete at George Fox University.