Nathan Quarterman, Boise
• Won all 22 races he entered this season.
• Earned four state titles at the virtual state meet, winning the 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle while being a member of the 200-yard medley and 400-yard freestyle relay teams which both won titles.
• Signed with the University of Texas, which is currently ranked as the No. 1 men’s swimming team in the nation.
OTHER NOMINEES
Gabe Machado, Bishop Kelly
• Won four 4A state title in 500-yard freestyle, 100-yard backstroke, 200-yard medley relay and 400-yard freestyle relay at virtual state meet.
• Times in 500 freestyle (4:32.74) and 100 backstroke (49.35 seconds) were better than the winning times at 5A level.
• Will continue career swimming at Stanford University next season.
Nathan Moore, Middleton
• Won 4A state titles in 100-yard breaststroke and 100-yard butterfly.
• Times in the breaststroke (58.21 seconds) and butterfly (53.17) were better than the winning times at 5A.
• Will compete for NCAA Division II Drury University in Springfield, Mo. next season.