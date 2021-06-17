From those outside the Boise High community, it’s not hard to notice Jack Goode’s accomplishments on the soccer field and basketball court.
As a soccer player he was the 5A Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year in 2019, a first-team all-SIC selection in 2020, an Idaho Gatorade Player of the Year finalist both seasons and helped lead the Brave to a state title in the fall.
This winter, he was the Brave’s most improved player on the basketball court and had a team-high 17 points in a 50-47 state tournament win against Rigby.
But the accomplishments of the Boise High senior stretch far beyond the athletic field. He’s been an academic all-state selection in both sports. He’s the student body vice president. He's a member of the National Honor Society, the Boise High Leadership Team and the Conservation Club. And then there are the several volunteer opportunities he has taken a part of to help younger students in Boise.
For all these accomplishments, Goode has been selected as the Idaho Press 2020-21 Boys Student Athlete of the Year.
“It’s something that’s always been with me, I think my parents have done a good job of showing me the importance of giving back and being grateful for what I have,” said Goode. “I’d say it’s been with me, but it’s definitely because of my parents showing me and being good examples of how you give back to people, how to help and use your talents to help others.”
With his mother, Missy, working for the Boise Community Schools, Goode’s call to volunteer work began helping at those schools. He’s put in over 100 volunteer hours delivering food, clothing and other supplies to families with children who go to those schools and has served as an after-school tutor.
“I’ve got to meet a lot of people and just deliver food,” Goode said. “It was really awesome last summer during COVID, there was a lot of struggling and hardship going on, just to be able to give to people box, give them food and help people when they were down. You got to hear a lot of sad stories, they were really humbling and made me reflect.”
That hasn’t been his only experience helping the less fortunate. During the summer of 2019, Goode founded and organized the Boise Brave soccer camp, a free camp for elementary school students from low-income and refugee families.
It was inspired by a similar camp put on by the boys basketball team. After talking with principals at local elementary schools, Goode and five teammates put together a four-day camp at Taft Elementary where they ran drills and helped with soccer instruction. The camp was such a success they planned on doing it again in 2020 until the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancellation.
“Progressively every day, we got more kids,” Goode said. “The first day there were only 10-12 kids, which was what we thought we’d get. But then people would tell their friends and I think by the last day there were around 30-35, which was awesome. Every day we kept getting more kids to show up to the camp, and that was really fun.”
Since 2018, Goode has also been involved with the Includability Races, an event which pairs athletes with special needs youths to encourage them during the race.
After graduating this spring, Goode plans to head to England for a gap year, where he will play with the Scarborough FC Athletic U23 soccer team and participate in a business internship with Scarborough Athletic’s top-level team. He’s longed dream of spending some time in England, where his father, Simon, is from.
He plans to spend a year there and return to the states to play college soccer in 2022.
“Just because of COVID I wasn’t able to find the right college fit for me, because I wasn’t able to go anywhere,” Goode said. “So, I decided it would be better instead of forcing something to take a year for myself and make sure I can make the right decision.”