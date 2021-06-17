Nathan Green is no stranger to the Idaho Press Sport Stars awards show.
This year marked his third straight year being named the Boys Cross Country Athlete of the Year, and this year he added Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year.
But that isn’t all. Because of his continued domination in both sports, the Borah senior has been named the Overall Boys Athlete of the Year.
“To be named the best runner of this year for cross country and track feels really awesome, especially since it’s my senior year. “I put in a lot of hard work to get where I am and I really laid it all out there this year. To be recognized for what I’ve done is really awesome. It really is gratifying.”
It’s not hard to recognize all the accomplishments Green has achieved over the last year. In the fall, he went unbeaten in all six cross country races he entered, winning his third straight 5A state championship with a time of 15 minutes, 26.6 seconds. Coming into the spring, state titles weren’t enough for him. He wanted to set records.
And set records he did.
At the 5A State Track and Field Meet, Green smashed the 3,200-meter record by seven seconds, finishing in a time of 8:53.47. The next day he set the 1,600 record with a time of 4:07.90. It was his second and third state title in each event, respectively. Had it not been for the 2020 season being cancelled by COVID-19, those state title numbers might have been higher.
But two records still weren’t enough for Green. He finished up the meet — and his high school athletic career by running the anchor leg for Borah’s state champion 4x400 relay team.
“There’s nothing I could have done better,” Green said. “I finished with some really good, amazing times. They’re state records and I finished with some of the fastest times I’ve ever ran. They’re personal records, actually. And I did it by myself. I can’t wait to get into true competition with other people.”
He’ll run with some of the top runners in the country next year as Green will join the University of Washington cross country and track and field teams and go up against Pac-12 competition.
“I’m super excited and it’s going to be a blast,” Green said. “We’ve got some really good guys and some really good coaches. I know the coaches and I know the team really well and I’m so excited. I’m sure it’s going to be a really good four years.”