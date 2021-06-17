Wheaton Ennis, Eagle
• Won 5A State Championship with a two-round score of 1-over 145 as a freshman.
• Took third place at 5A District III Championship
• Won four of five conference matches during season.
• Won Capital Invitational.
OTHER NOMINEES
Gavin Rodeghiero, North Star Charter
• Won 2A State Championship shooting 5-over 149.
• Named 2A Western Idaho Conference Player of the Year based on points after winning 3 of 4 conference matches.
• Finished third at 2A District III Championship.
Carter Williams, Weiser
• Finished second at 3A State Championship and lost in playoff at 3A
District III Championship.
• Won four 3A Snake River Valley Conference matches and lost a fifth in a playoff.