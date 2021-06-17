Nathan Green, Borah
• Won all six races he entered in the high school season.
• Won third straight 5A State Championship.
• Finished meet hosted by Skyview in 14:54.0, the only sub-15 minute time in Idaho this season.
• Signed to run at the University of Washington.
OTHER NOMINEES
Samuel Fish, Vallivue
• Four wins.
• Finished top-4 in every race this season.
• 4A District III runner-up.
• Finished fourth at 4A State Meet.
Connor Gardner, Liberty Charter
• Three wins.
• Won 1A State Championship.
• Finished second at 1A District III meet.