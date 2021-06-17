Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Nathan Green, Borah

• Won all six races he entered in the high school season.

• Won third straight 5A State Championship.

• Finished meet hosted by Skyview in 14:54.0, the only sub-15 minute time in Idaho this season.

• Signed to run at the University of Washington.

OTHER NOMINEES

Samuel Fish, Vallivue

• Four wins.

• Finished top-4 in every race this season.

• 4A District III runner-up.

• Finished fourth at 4A State Meet.

Connor Gardner, Liberty Charter

• Three wins.

• Won 1A State Championship.

• Finished second at 1A District III meet.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments