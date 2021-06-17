Support Local Journalism


Brody Rowbury, Meridian

• First-Team All-5A Southern Idaho Conference selection.

• Led Meridian to 5A District III and 5A State championship.

• Averaged 17.0 points and 8.9 rebounds per game in regular season despite being pulled before the fourth quarter in all but five games.

• Scored 48 points and pulled down 23 rebounds in three games at state tournament.

OTHER NOMINEES

Hyrum Lindsey, Fruitland

• 3A Snake River Valley Conference Player of the Year.

• Led Fruitland to a 3A State Tournament appearance.

• Averaged 20.2 points, 11.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

Tyler Medaris, Middleton

• First-Team All-4A Southern Idaho Conference selection.

• Led Middleton to a 4A District III title and a 4A state title.

• Averaged 15.5 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.

• Scored 27 points and pulled down 13 rebounds in semifinal win against Hillcrest.

