Brooks Rasmussen, Mountain View

• 5A Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year.

• Pitched 39 innings, finishing with a 3-1 record and a 0.54 ERA.

• Struck out 51 batters to 14 walks.

• Hit for .467 average with 10 doubles, three triples and 17 RBIs.

• Signed to play at Columbia Basin College.

OTHER NOMINEES

Caden Casagrande, Bishop Kelly

• 4A Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year.

• Batted for a .400 average with three home runs and 32 RBIs.

• Hit 16 doubles and four triples.

• Stole 19 bases.

• Led Bishop Kelly to 4A State Championship.

• Hit .636 at state tournament with five doubles and eight RBIs.

Kailer Saunders, Timberline

• First-team All-5A Southern Idaho Conference pitcher and utility infielder.

• Had a 6-0 record on the mound and three saves with a 1.50 ERA.

• Hit for a .438 average with two home runs and 27 RBIs.

• Helped lead Timberline to a 5A State Championship.

