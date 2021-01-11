He grew up in Michigan, went to college in Indiana and eventually migrated to Idaho.
For the latter the Idaho Press is grateful. John Wustrow was named the 2020 Idaho Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sports Media Association on Monday.
Wustrow, 36, becomes the fourth straight winner for the Idaho Press. Boise State beat writer B.J. Rains won the last three years.
“It's quite the honor and a great surprise to be named the Idaho Sportswriter of the Year,” Wustrow said. “I'm most excited about the fact that I am able to keep it in the Idaho Press family for the fourth year in a row. I have a pair of great teammates in sports editor Greg Lee and Boise State beat writer B.J. Rains, and the management at the paper has been nothing but supportive in our mission.”
Wustrow, an Ann Arbor, Michigan, native, was hired by the Idaho Press Tribune in October of 2008. He graduated from Indiana University in 2007.
“I've been proud to cover many fantastic stories in the Treasure Valley over the years and this is a culmination of that,” Wustrow said of the honor.
When Lee arrived at the Idaho Press in July 2018, Wustrow, the former sports editor, became the assistant sports editor.
“I couldn't be more proud of John,” Lee said. “From the minute I stepped into the Idaho Press newsroom, John has been nothing but supportive of me and our mission. He's the epitome of a team player. He took on additional high school sportswriting duties this fall amidst a difficult time with the pandemic. John has been Mr. Versatile.”
John is also a trivia junkie. He's been on several winning teams throughout the Treasure Valley.
Ask him what the mascot is of any NCAA Division I school and he can answer in the snap of a finger.
“The Treasure Valley is such a unique market as it pertains to the sports scenes,” Wustrow said. “Over my 12 years with the Idaho Press, Boise has provided me with the opportunity to cover big events like the Davis Cup and the NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments — in addition to the countless teams and athletes I've been able to cover on my regular beats. Additionally, I've discovered the secret that not many outsiders are supposed to discover: Idaho is a pretty great place to live.”
Wustrow will be given his award June 28 at a ceremony in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.