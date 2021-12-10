LAS VEGAS — Stetson Wright keeps adding gold buckles to his collection.
His latest came at the 2021 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo when he secured his third consecutive all-around world champion Thursday night before 16,948 fans at the Thomas & Mack Center.
“It means a lot to me because that means I put together a full year where I was doing two of the toughest and most dangerous (events),” Wright said. “I think it’s pretty sweet that I had so much luck and kept my body this healthy.
“Oh, it’s awesome I mean Trevor is the greatest there’s ever been. So, to have my name next to him it’s pretty awesome.”
Brazile, the King of Cowboys, won a PRCA-record 26 world championships, including 14 all-around gold buckles.
“I’m here to win rounds, I’m not worried about gold buckles right now,” Wright said. “I’ll worry about them when I’m holding onto them.”
Wright has $498,328 in the all-around the PRCA World Standings. He secured his latest all-around crown, thanks to splitting the win in Round 8 in saddle bronc riding with a 91-point ride on Beutler & Son Rodeo’s Foul Motion. He earned $24,166.
Wright is the first cowboy in PRCA history to win three straight all-around titles to start his career. He also is the first cowboy to collect three all-around titles in a row since Brazile accomplished the feat from 2013-2015.
With two nights left to go at the Finals, the Milford, Utah, cowboy has a $269,260 lead over tie-down roper Caleb Smidt for the top spot.
Wright has earned $598,990 so far this season in saddle bronc riding and bull riding. That shatters Trevor Brazile’s PRCA all-time single season earnings record of $518,011, which was set in 2015. He will have four more outs to increase the all-time mark. His run at this year’s NFR is highlighted by a 94.5-point bull ride on Powder River Rodeo’s Chiseled in Round 5. He has one split win and two second place finishes in saddle bronc riding.
“Any record that he (Brazile) sets has a special meaning,” Wright said. “A lot of people thought it was impossible to beat (that record).”
Bareback rider Kaycee Feild snares his fourth-round win at 2021 NFR
Bareback rider Kaycee Feild keeps making more history as he charges toward his sixth world championship.
The five-time and reigning bareback riding world champion is the all-time PRCA record holder in bareback riding round wins at the National Finals Rodeo now with 27 after his fourth-round win at the 2021 NFR.
Feild added to his history by winning Round 8 with an 87.5-point ride on Hi Lo Pro Rodeo’s High Heels at the Thomas & Mack Center.
“That ride was a lot of fun right out of there,” Feild said. “Then about six seconds the lights were going out. I knew I just had to bear down and keep my composure.”
Feild won Round 3 outright with a 90-point ride on Frontier Rodeo’s Full Baggage and split Round 4 with an 87.5-point ride on Bar T Rodeo’s Outlaw and then won Round 5 with a 91-point ride on Brookman Rodeo’s Famous Dex, setting the stage for Round 8. Feild won a PRCA record six rounds at the 2011 NFR.
Feild is tied with Joe Alexander and Bruce Ford for the most bareback riding world championships in PRCA history. Feild leads the world standings $278,461. He’s first in the average with 699 points on eight head.
“My goals are maybe not exactly how I wrote them down, but they are lining up for the end one pretty good,” Feild said.
BULL RIDER BREDING WINS ROUND 8
Bull rider Parker Breding continues to have an NFR to remember.
The Edgar, Montana, cowboy won his third round of the 2021 NFR, snaring the Round 8 title with a 92.5-point ride on Stace Smith Pro Rodeos’ Let’s Gamble. He has placed in five of eight rounds.
“I bucked off a couple now and I was trying to completely forget about those,” said Breding. “I watched some videos of this bull I had tonight, and I really liked the looks of him. I knew I had another really good opportunity to be doing this interview if I could just stay forward, get him rode, and it worked out pretty good.”
Breding acknowledged there has been no secret formula to his success.
“I’ve just been treating it as one bull at a time and like I said, not letting the bad get to me,” Breding said. “I had that bull last night rode I felt like and (he) got me down before the whistle so I was little bummed out, but I had to get over that today and make sure it was out of my mind to do it again.”
Breding is fourth in the world standings with $237,248 and leads the average with 518 points on six bulls.
STEER WRESTLER KEEPS ROLLING
Steer wrestler Will Lummus has been rolling at the 2021 Wrangler NFR, and that trend continued Thursday night.
The Byhalia, Mississippi, cowboy clocked a 3.4-second run to win Round 8.
Lummus also split the Round 4 win and split second place in Round 5. He’s fourth in the world standings with $163,259. He also leads the average with 34.4 seconds on eight head.
The steer Lummus drew for Round 8 was the one Tyler Pearson won Round 5 with, stopping the clock in 3.6 seconds.