NAMPA — The Snake River Stampede bills itself as the wildest, fastest show on Earth, and championship night for the event’s 108th edition lived up to the hype.

The five-day rodeo culminated Saturday with the top 12 competitors in eight Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association events battling it out in the finals before a raucous crowd at the Ford Idaho Center.

