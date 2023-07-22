...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT /11 PM PDT/
SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 109 Saturday and up to 105 on Sunday.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT /11 PM PDT/ Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Rodeo crews cheer on Dean Thompson from Altamont, Utah during the bareback bronc riding at the Snake River Stampede Saturday afternoon at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
NAMPA — The Snake River Stampede bills itself as the wildest, fastest show on Earth, and championship night for the event’s 108th edition lived up to the hype.
The five-day rodeo culminated Saturday with the top 12 competitors in eight Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association events battling it out in the finals before a raucous crowd at the Ford Idaho Center.
Forty-year-old Will Lowe opened the main festivities by placing first in bareback bronc riding with an aggregate score of 172.5. Lowe notched an 85 on Saturday to edge Tom O’Connell, who carded an 87.5 in the championship round to finish with 172 points.
Lowe, a three-time world champion, hails from Amarillo, Texas.
Nick Guy dazzled a sold-out crowd that included Idaho Lieutenant Governor Scott Bedke in steer wrestling with a new arena record of 3 seconds. The Sparta, Wisconsin, cowboy needed to beat 4.5 seconds to swipe first place away from Cash Robb, and Guy made it look easy.
Guy finished with an aggregate time of 11.1 seconds.
The duo of Clay Smith and Coleby Payne dominated the team roping competition with a championship round-best time of 3.7 seconds. Smith and Payne’s aggregate time of 12 seconds easily captured first place.
Smith, an Oklahoman, is a two-time world champion header.
There were more fireworks in saddle bronc riding as Shea Fournier bested Lefty Holman and Rigby’s Carson Bingham with 173.5 total points. Raceland, Louisiana’s, Fournier scored an 87 in the final round.
Holman originally planned to compete in the Utah Days of 47 Rodeo on Saturday, but he changed his mind after drawing two-time world champion bucking horse Womanizer. Holman left Salt Lake City around 3 p.m. Saturday and arrived just in time to record an 88 on Womanizer and finish second in aggregate at 171.5.
Bingham nearly picked up the biggest win of his young career but settled for third at 171 after scoring a championship round 88.
Madison Outhier of Fulshear, Texas, had Saturday’s best breakaway roping time of 1.9 seconds. Her aggregate of 3.9 seconds was also good for first place.
Haven Meged came out on top in tie-down roping after carding a championship round time of 8.2 seconds for an aggregate of 24 seconds. Meged of Miles City, Montana, won a world championship as a rookie back in 2019.
Twenty one-year-old Connor Atkinson had Saturday’s best tie-down roping time at 7.9 seconds and finished second overall at 24.2.
In the evening’s penultimate event, Blackfoot’s Sue Smith delivered a win for Idaho by dusting the field in barrel racing. Smith’s championship round (15.42) and aggregate (31.01) times topped all competitors.
Laramie Mosley and Cody Teel closed the festivities by sharing first place in bull riding with matching aggregate scores of 174.5. Teel notched a championship-round 87.5 and Mosley followed with an 87 to tie.
Rigby’s Wylee Hurst placed third at 166, including an 86-point ride in the finals.
It was another successful edition of the Snake River Stampede, one of the oldest rodeos in the United States.
The event is a descendant of the Nampa Harvest Festival, which began in 1911. A bucking contest was added two years later, and the event slowly grew to become a staple of the national rodeo scene, eventually moving to the Ford Idaho Center in 1997.