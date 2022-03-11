BOISE — Darian White stood on the court awaiting her postgame interview to be broadcast on the video board at Idaho Central Arena.
It hadn’t been announced yet, but Montana State fans and players knew what was coming. They started an ‘MVP’ chant in honor of the Mountain View High graduate.
The Montana State women’s basketball team punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament on Friday, beating Northern Arizona 75-64 in the Big Sky Tournament championship game. It marks the first time since 2017 the Bobcats will be playing in March Madness.
“I want to do it for anyone who hasn’t gotten to experience it,” said White, who scored 17 points and was named the tournament MVP after the game. “It’s really nice having a lot of people I know from school, they got to watch me and watch us play. It’s really exciting.”
Before the postgame press conference started, White brought up a prepared statement to the podium, expressing how the Bobcats (22-12) were dedicating the title to the seniors on the 2020 team, who advanced to the Big Sky Championship game, only to have the game canceled as the reality of the COVID-19 pandemic set in. White was a freshman on that team.
Friday marked two years to the day of Montana State beating Northern Arizona in the semifinals. The next morning, the rest of the season was canceled.
“I just wanted to say, we got redemption,” White said in her prepared comments. “You guys are always in our hearts and our minds. We finally got the championship that we’ve always dreamed of. I know COVID took it away, that freshman year, from us. But I’m really happy we got this redemption and I hope you guys are watching this.”
White played a huge role in getting Montana State to the championship, scoring 10 points in the fourth quarter and helping the Bobcats bounce back after Northern Arizona (17-14) took a 53-51 lead with a 17-0 run between the end of the third quarter and the start of the fourth.
But Montana State coach Tricia Binford, a former Boise State star player, knew that she wanted to keep the ball in White’s hands and let the junior point guard do the work.
“You put the ball in Darian’s hands and get her a different angle ball screen,” said Binford. “I say her middle name is ‘Snake’ because she’s just going to make a great play. She can do a lot of actions. For us it’s a huge benefit that she can also get to the foul line, so she’s got the three-pronged cylinder. She’ll keep you honest from the outside, she’s so gifted with the floater and the jumper, but she can also get to the rim.”
After the Lumberjacks took the lead early in the fourth quarter, White hit a layup to tie the game, then had a jumper to put Montana State back ahead, 55-53. After a Northern Arizona turnover, White was fouled on a shot and made two free throws to extend the Bobcats lead to four.
After a second-chance layup by Northern Arizona’s Khiarica Rasheed, White scored on a fastbreak, following a steal by teammate Kola Bad Bear.
That made it eight straight Montana State points for White.
“I was just playing to win, doing everything I could, whether it was on offense or defense, to not let us go down,” said White. “I wasn’t ready, I didn’t want it to happen and I feel like our team and our coaches deserve this, more than anything. We’ve had a long year and this, I don’t know how to describe it, but it’s made up for it, for sure.”
Leia Beattie finished with 16 points for the Bobcats, while Bad Bear scored 13. Timberline High graduate Ava Ranson finished with eight huge points in the win.
The sophomore was part of a 7-0 run for the Bobcats in the second quarter, where all the scoring came from local players. Parma High graduate Madison Jackson hit a 3-pointer, then White hit a layup off a turnover after another Northern Arizona turnover, and Ranson pulled up and hit a jumper to put the Bobcats ahead 22-19.
Ranson was also involved in back-to-back 3-pointers late in the third quarter, where she hit one, then got a steal on defense and assist to Beattie, who hit a 3-pointer. After another turnover, Ranson hit one of two free throws to put Montana State up 51-36, right before the 17-0 run started.
“I’m tremendously proud of Ava,” Binford said of Ranson, who came off the bench. “Being a champion in your role and being ready when your name is called, it’s difficult to do. She came in and was a major impact for us in all three games (at the tournament), not only on the defensive end, but the offensive end. She’s fearless, she’s super aggressive, she’s really athletic, she can get her hands everywhere and put really good ball pressure. But I thought she stepped up today and hit some pretty big shots for us.”
Jackson finished with five points.