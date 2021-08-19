BOISE — People will give you imaginative answers if you ask them what they’d give to be a professional athlete.
But Bo Van Pelt doesn’t have to imagine. He gave up a rib — and he’s doing his best to make sure it wasn’t in vain.
Van Pelt, who shot a 3-under Thursday in the opening around of the 32nd Annual Albertson’s Open at Hillcrest Country Club, found himself in pain early in 2016 when he tore his right labrum reaching for a backpack in the backseat of his car.
“As soon as I did it, I thought I probably shouldn’t have done that,” Van Pelt said. “It was about twenty pounds heavier than I expected.”
After surgery to repair his shoulder and another procedure to remove nine bone spurs, he found himself feeling pain free — except when it came to swinging a golf club.
“It was so frustrating,” he said. “I could do all the things I used to be able to do but play golf. Whenever I swung the club, I started to hurt.”
Further examination found that he had thoracic outlet syndrome, a condition where the blood vessels and nerves between the collarbone and first rib become compressed. Dr. Greg Pearl, who specializes in this condition, said he’d be able to fix the problem easily.
“He looked at me for ten minutes and said he could get me back to brand new,” Van Pelt said. “But he said all it would take was removing my first rib. And I was so desperate to get rid of the pain, I told him to do it.”
But it was a long three and a half years of recovery before he returned to playing competitively in 2020. The time away meant losing some good years on the course, but the 46 year old chose to look at the blessings in the middle of his personal doldrums.
“After fifteen years of being out on the tour, I came home and was able to do a lot of the things I didn’t normally have the time to do,” he said. “Getting to be there for almost the entire four years of my daughter’s high school as well as for part of my oldest son’s was a blessing. I coached my kids’ football and lacrosse teams, and basically served as an Uber driver for my kids. I made up for all the time my wife did all the running around.”
The time away also re-energized his passion for the game.
“Many guys around my age start to get burned out,” Van Pelt said. “The grind of the tour starts to take a toll on them and they just start to lose their drive to play competitively. But after being away for a while, I was able to be there for my family and then come back to the course refreshed, maybe more so than most guys my age.”
Van Pelt needs to secure a top 25 finish in the next three Korn Ferry Tour tournaments in order to bolster his PGA card standing.
Currently, he’ll be able to compete in some tournaments next year by being among the top 126-150 golfers. But if he finishes in the top 25 in his next three tournaments, he’ll secure his card standing among the top 125 golfers, enabling him to get into almost every PGA tournament.
“I wouldn’t say I’m putting any extra pressure on myself,” Van Pelt said. “But I am competitive, just like everybody else out here. So, I want to do well and have fun while I’m doing it.”
For Van Pelt, that includes a little ribbing of the younger guys.
“I feel really great right now and have even out-driven some younger guys,” he said. “I give them a glance and tell them when I was 27 there weren’t any 46 year olds out driving me. It’s been fun.”