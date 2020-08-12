There will be no fans and no PGA Tour Card available, but there will still be plenty to play for this week at the Albertsons Boise Open.
The Korn Ferry Tour returns to Hillcrest Country Club beginning Thursday as several of golf's future stars try their hand at the 6,769-yard, par-72 course. In a normal year, the Boise Open would be the first of the three-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals, leading up to the Tour Championship in two weeks in Newburgh, Indiana.
But just like everything else in the COVID-19 era, this is nothing like a normal year.
After having to cancel or postpone 13 events due to the pandemic, the PGA Tour extended eligibility exemptions for the 2019-20 season to the 2020-21 season. As a result the 50 cards usually handed out by the Korn Ferry Tour — 25 during the regular season and 25 for the finals — will not happen. Instead points following the Tour Championship will carry over to next season.
That means 10 players from the Korn Ferry Tour will earn spots at next month's U.S. Open, scheduled for Sept. 14-20 at Wing Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York.
The first five invitations to the U.S. Open were handed out last week following the conclusion of the WinCo Foods Portland Open. Lee Hodges, who won the Portland Open to move from 15th to third on the Tour points list, grabbed one of those five spots. Will Zalatoris, Davis Riley, Taylor Pendrith and Paul Barjon grabbed the other four.
The other five will be decided over the next three weeks, as the points leaders from the Boise Open, next week's Children's Hospital Championship in Columbus, Ohio, and the Tour Championship.
All four rounds of the Boise Open will be televised on the Golf Channel, with coverage beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and at 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.