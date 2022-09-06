Ty Hopkins attributes his interest in golf to a divorce.
Turns out that at age 26 1/2 it was his second divorce. He had been married at age 19, but the marriage only lasted two years.
Hopkins had started golfing and his second wife didn't like the distraction.
"She didn't want me to golf," Hopkins said.
So his decision to continue golfing was easy. Out with the wife and onto the golf course.
"I played about five more times and I sucked," Hopkins said.
At the time he was living in Utah. He moved back to the Boise area and started playing golf more.
"I'd always been pretty good at sports and I saw that I could be OK at golf," Hopkins said.
He played a lot the first year. Then he decided to jump head long into the sport. He quit his job, was fortunate at the time to have cheap rent, had saved some money and decided to buy a season-long pass at the Boise Ranch Golf Club. He ended up playing 425 rounds.
"I'd get there by 6 in the morning and leave between 8 and 9 at night. I'd play a quick round and then I'd putt and chip for a couple hours and go out and play again. Then before I'd leave I'd hit some more balls. I really dedicated myself to getting better."
Which brings us to why Ty Hopkins is even the subject of this story. On Monday, Hopkins, who was playing a round with his girlfriend, Tiffany, and a friend, and got his 12th hole in one — his fifth on a par 4, coming on white tee measuring 364 yards par 4 No. 6 at Lakeview Golf Club in Meridian. A hole in one on a par 4 is called an albatross, a golf term meaning 3 under par.
"As a crow flies the hole was playing shorter," Hopkins said. "I cut it over the corner of some houses. My guess is it flew about 313 yards."
Hopkins, 39, has averaged one hole in one a year.
His first hole in one, about 12 years ago when he first started playing, came on No. 4 at Boise Ranch, a 107-yard hole. He used a 60-degree wedge.
It was during his year off when he dedicated himself to getting better that a buddy challenged him.
"He said I'd never be able to shoot even par," Hopkins said.
Hopkins blew that challenge out of the water. He shot an 11-under-par 61 at Roosevelt Golf Course in Roosevelt, Utah - about 2 hours east of Park City.
"It's a mountain town with an oil field. I'd say the population is about 9,000 and I was there for a year and a half working in the oil field," Hopkins said. "It was a really cool golf course."
He moved to Australia for two years because he wanted "to do something different."
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
He made decent money working with a friend moving furniture. He moved back to Boise and took another nine months off from work and played more golf.
Asked to describe his swing he said "it's violent. I don't look like a golfer. My swing isn't pretty. I've just found a way to make it work."
Anytime he goes golfing he could shoot anywhere between 65 and 82.
"It's up and down," said Hopkins, who has a 4.8 handicap. "Now I'm just playing a couple times a week. I've started dating again. I was single for 12 years."
Hopkins is 6-foot-3 with what he calls short "T-Rex arms." He uses golf clubs with an extra inch added for length. He hits an 8 iron about 180 yards, a 7 iron about 200 yards.
He said he and his girlfriend are going down the path to marriage. But he thinks she understands his attraction to golf.
"We've talked about that," Hopkins said. "She plays and has had a hole in one."
Hers came on No. 17 at Lakeview, a 164-yard par 3 where she used a hybrid club.
Hopkins has had six hole in ones at Boise Ranch; one in Utah; one at Purple Sage in Caldwell; one at Terrace Lakes in Garden Valley; and his 12th Monday.
While Hopkins doesn't play as much as he used to, he still buys a season pass at Boise Ranch and keeps a golf cart at a friend's house in a neighborhood at Boise Ranch.
Hopkins has also had four double eagles on par 5s — also known as an albatross.
Call it good fortune or skill, Hopkins has also had close calls in something that he's fortunate hasn't ended in tragedy. He's been in nine auto accidents.
In the first one when he was a kid, he flew from the back seat of a station wagon into the windshield.
"I've got a lot of pain in my back from the accidents," he said. "My body isn't very flexible. My shoulders are tight. It's a battle to play golf. I think it hinders me from taking it to the next level."
Hopkins used to save the ball, tee and glove from holes in one. They've become so commonplace that he's not into physical memories anymore.
The ball from his hole in one Monday, for example, is in his bag. He'll continue to play it.
He wants to play well into his 70s.
"I sure hope so," he said.
By then, he could have another 30-some hole in ones.