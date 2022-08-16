CALDWELL — From the first time he stepped on a bucking horse, Mitch Pollock knew he wanted to make a living as a rodeo cowboy.
And it didn’t matter that he got a much later start than most of the other competitors on the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association tour, he still wanted to be one of the best. Almost nine years later, the Twin Falls resident has one Wrangler National Finals Rodeo appearance under his belt and looking for his second.
“I wouldn’t go back and change that at all,” Pollock said about not starting the sport until the age of 20. “I look at it now, I’m 29 and I’ve been rodeoing hard for about eight years now. I’m not burnt out, my body is in fairly good shape. I feel like if I had been rodeoing since I was 14 until night, I might have gotten burnt out pretty easily. So, I look at it as a plus. I’m just hitting my prime.”
Pollock, the 2019 Caldwell Night Rodeo champion in saddle bronc riding, returned for another run Tuesday night. Pollock was assessed a penalty out of the gate and received a no-score.
“I love the Caldwell Night Rodeo and not just because I won it in 2019,” Pollock said before his ride. “It was one of the very first rodeos I came to. You feel the atmosphere, the crowd’s into it, they understand rodeo. I moved from Nevada, but now I live in Idaho, so I feel like I’m a local now.”
Pollock entered this week ranked No. 28 in the world saddle bronc rankings, just under $30,000 out of 15th place, which would get him to his second WNFR appearance. He had been just a couple thousand dollars shy of the coveted 15th place earlier this summer, but an injury to his hand and a torn quad in his leg forced him to miss a couple weeks and pushed him down in the standings. But Pollock is hoping a win at last week’s Summit County Fair & Rodeo in Coalville, Utah, is the start of a push back up the field.
“It’s doable, a guy can win $20,000 really fast in this sport,” Pollock said.
But an NFR berth isn’t all he’s chasing. After making it in 2019 and not winning any money until his ninth performance, he wants another shot and he wants to one day walk away with a gold belt buckle.
That’s the goal he’s had since injuries forced him to leave his first sport, baseball.
Growing up in Winnemucca, Nevada, Pollock was familiar with the rodeo lifestyle from a young age. But as he entered Lowry High School, he opted for baseball over rodeo. And it turned out he was pretty good at it, too.
A catcher, he made the Blue Mountain Community College before a shoulder injury he suffered his senior year playing quarterback for Lowry’s football team began to catch up with him. Initially, he tried to pay through it, but the more he pushed himself, the worse it got.
“I played all the way through my senior season and then all the way through fall ball,” Pollock said. “Then the spring season came and that’s where it got to where it was pretty bad. We went in and my labrum was just gone.”
After getting surgery to fix it, Pollock transferred to the College of Southern Idaho and walked on to the baseball team there. He caught bullpen sessions for a year and a half at CSI. But that wasn’t giving him the satisfaction he wanted, so he decided he would ride bucking broncos, instead.
“I always wanted to ride bucking horses,” Pollock said. “I would watch Billy Etbauer, Cody Wright, all the world champions growing up. I’d sit in front of the TV every December and would be like ‘I think I could do that.’ Saddle Bronc is a pretty hard one to figure out, but I just thought ‘I think I can ride broncs.’”
Turns out he was right. Having never ridden a bucking horse before, Pollock spent two weeks watching videos of Wright, studying the 13-time WNFR qualifier and 2010 World Champion. He would visualize himself mimicking Wright on the horse and staying on for eight seconds.
He successfully rode the first five horses he attempted to ride.
“That first horse I got on, he came out and turned right in front of the chutes,” Pollock remembers. “He was bucking and I was spurring him like I’d been on 50 horses. I got off and one of those guys didn’t know it was my first horse. He said ‘how long have you been riding?’ I said ‘that was my first one.’ He asked ‘what are you doing right now?’ I said ‘well I’m trying to play baseball.’ He said ‘you better switch that now.’ And I did.”
He approached College of Southern Idaho coach Cody DeMers about joining the team. Upon finding out that Pollock had never ridden horses before and that he didn’t even own a saddle, DeMers told him to send a video of him riding a horse and he’d see what he could do. Pollock sent the video of his first ride.
The next day DeMers called him and told Pollock there was a spot on the team for him. He qualified for the College National Finals Rodeo three times.
“I didn’t quite have the success I wanted to at the college finals,” Pollock admits. “I thought I was better than how I ended up there. Still to this day, even when I retire, I’m going to feel like I could have done something more. But as long as I’m giving 100 percent every time and trying to get better every single day, that’s all I can really ask for.”
But it’s not only his own rodeo dreams that Pollock is chasing. He’s also actively working to help the next generation of rodeo cowboys chase theirs. As a Caldwell Night Rodeo ambassador, he helps encourage younger generation to get involved in the sport he’s found success in.”
Pollock has also helped sponsor a rodeo scholarship, something he hopes becomes an annual scholarship. In its first year, the scholarship was awarded to Aaron Champneys, a freshman from Twin Falls at the College of Southern Idaho. Pollock said they weren’t looking for the best rodeo cowboy to award the scholarship to, but someone who worked hard and put in the effort to get better every day. They found that in Champneys, giving him the scholarship and helping him towards competition entry fees.
“At the end of the day, we’re trying to get the younger generation,” said Pollock. “The sport of rodeo is a dying breed. If we can do all we can do to get those younger kids involved, that’s huge.”
Tuesday’s Leaders
Bareback Riding: Rocker Steiner, Weatherford, Texas, 88 points
Steer Wrestling: Stetson Jorgensen, Blackfoot, 3.8 seconds
Team Roping: Coy Rahlmann, Ellsinore, Mo. and Douglas Rich, Herrick, Ill., 4.6 seconds
Ladies Breakaway Roping: Alex Loiselle, Paris, Texas, 3.0 seconds
Saddle Bronc Riding: Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, 86 points
Tie Down Roping, Barrel Racing and Bull Riding not completed by press time