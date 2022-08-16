Support Local Journalism


CALDWELL — From the first time he stepped on a bucking horse, Mitch Pollock knew he wanted to make a living as a rodeo cowboy.

And it didn’t matter that he got a much later start than most of the other competitors on the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association tour, he still wanted to be one of the best. Almost nine years later, the Twin Falls resident has one Wrangler National Finals Rodeo appearance under his belt and looking for his second.

John Wustrow is the assistant sports editor of the Idaho Press. He is a Michigan native and a graduate of Indiana University.

