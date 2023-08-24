Support Local Journalism


BOISE — As the Korn Ferry Tour enters the final stages of the 2023 season, twin brothers Parker and Pierceson Coody are looking to continue their family's legacy at golf’s highest level.

Both are competing in the Boise Open this weekend at Hillcrest Country Club, with their sights set on next season's PGA Tour. At the end of the KFT season, the top-30 in the season-long standings earn their PGA Tour cards for the 2024 season.

