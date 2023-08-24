BOISE — As the Korn Ferry Tour enters the final stages of the 2023 season, twin brothers Parker and Pierceson Coody are looking to continue their family's legacy at golf’s highest level.
Both are competing in the Boise Open this weekend at Hillcrest Country Club, with their sights set on next season's PGA Tour. At the end of the KFT season, the top-30 in the season-long standings earn their PGA Tour cards for the 2024 season.
The Boise Open is one of the four final events in the KFT season, when winning one of the final events is worth 600 points, up from 500 points for a regular-season tournament.
However, Pierceson has already earned his PGA Tour card for next season. He clinched his spot after the conclusion of the Utah Championship earlier this month, finishing tied for sixth. The top 30 won’t be formally secured until the end of the season, but his point total on the season has assured him of at least a top-30 finish. Ahead of the opening round at the Boise Open, he sat in fifth place in the KFT standings with 1,330 points, 218 points behind the top spot.
Parker, meanwhile, still has work to do. He began the Boise Open 16th in the standings with 840 points, 139 ahead of 31st place. His quest for a PGA Tour spot is still up for grabs, but if his first-round performance is any indication, he’ll be playing alongside the best golfers in the world in no time.
After the morning group finished the first round Thursday, Parker sat atop the leaderboard at 8-under par, shooting 63. He had eight birdies, five coming on his first nine holes. At the end of the day once the later groups finished, his score sees him tied for fourth.
“I made a lot of putts. I could’ve driven it better,” Parker said. “I got up and down a lot…took advantage of some par-5s and had some putts roll in. This course is very hittable and everyone knows it so you have to keep going and it was a great start.”
Three other golfers in the morning group sat just behind him at 7-under par, while three more golfers are 6-under. Parker knows that he’ll have to keep his game at a high level if he wants to finish atop the leaderboard.
With each passing week and tournament, his dream of reaching the PGA Tour is coming to fruition. After he finished his round when he stood atop the leaderboard, according to the live projected standings on PGATour.com, Parker checked in at fifth place, one spot above his brother, putting him in position for a spot on the tour.
“It’s nice but 24-25 (under) is going to win this week, we’re not even halfway there,” Parker said. “It’s nice to get off to a good start but there’s just so much more golf to be played.”
The Coody brothers have been on this journey together and they don’t plan on splitting up anytime soon.
“We play our practice rounds together, we stay together,” Parker said. “I would think he wouldn’t want to change that next year, I don’t want to, maybe I’ll talk to him hopefully after this week when things are all said and done. We’re definitely cheering each other on and hopefully he has a good round tomorrow and I keep going and we’re in a similar position.”
The two have been destined for the PGA Tour ever since they were born. Their grandfather, Charles Coody, was an accomplished professional golfer, with three PGA Tour wins, including the 1971 Masters Tournament.
Their father, Kyle, was a successful golfer as well, but never quite reached the PGA Tour after multiple unsuccessful attempts.
Born and raised in Texas, Pierceson and Parker were brought up in the sport of golf and are ready to carry the family torch after successful amateur careers. The twins played golf at the University of Texas, where they were both All-Americans, and helped the Longhorns capture the NCAA team championship in 2022.
They both turned pro that year to begin their journey to the PGA Tour.
Pierceson earned his spot on the KFT as the top player in the PGA Tour University Class rankings. Parker went through the PGA Tour Canada for his spot. Pierceson nearly made the PGA Tour last season, finishing 32nd in the final KFT standings.
Pierceson already has three KFT wins to his name, two coming this season. Parker hasn’t won a KFT event yet, but did win the Manitoba Open on the PGA Canada Tour last year by an impressive eight strokes.
The two have pushed each other over the years, remaining competitive and pushing each other to become better golfers. In Parker’s case, witnessing his brother punch his ticket to the PGA Tour has only added to his motivation.
“I feel like I’ve been playing really good golf and really consistent golf,” Parker said. “It’s definitely motivation to see him up there. I saw he had it going this morning. It was like, ‘OK, I have to keep going’...it’s nice to keep pushing each other.”
Pierceson was off to a fast start on his opening round. After shooting par on the first three holes, he collected two eagles and four birdies on the next nine holes. But he cooled off on the final six holes, with bogeys on four of them to finish the day 4-under par.
But all eyes are on Parker, who if he maintains his current pace, will be joining his brother at golf’s highest level next season. Of course, nothing is set in stone, as he looks to keep his cool down the stretch.
“The golf doesn’t change,” Parker said. “It’s the exact same shot whether you’re at 150 points or leading. As long as I keep that mindset I’ll be alright.”