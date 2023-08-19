CALDWELL — Stan Branco admits that just a year ago, he was considering hanging up the cowboys boots.
The 36-year-old steer wrestler from Chowchilla, California was coming on nearly a decade since his only career Wrangler National Finals Rodeo appearance in 2013.
“I thought I was done rodeoing, but then I had the circuit finals rodeo last year and did good,” said Branco. “It changed everything, I had a good winter and now I have a chance of making the finals.”
Branco really strengthened his chance to make the National Finals Rodeo on Saturday night, recording a time of 3.9 seconds in the final round of the Caldwell Night Rodeo to win the steer wrestling title with a three-head average of 13.2 seconds.
It’s the first Caldwell Night Rodeo title of his career, which spans back to 2006.
“Man, it means a lot,” Branco said. “I’ve been needing to win, I haven’t been winning much.”
He came into the week ranked No. 12 in the PRCA Steer Wrestling standings, having earned $74,689 on the season. Branco estimated he needs to win between $10,000-$15,000 over the final six weeks to secure his spot in the top 15, which would qualify him for the WNFR. In Caldwell, he won $9,457.
Branco made his only WNFR appearance back in 2013, where he won the ninth round and finished the season winning more than $113,000, good for ninth in the world.
He hasn’t come close to matching that since. In the last nine seasons, he hasn’t finished inside the top 30. For a while, he said, not getting back bothered him. But going into last year’s California Circuit Rodeo Finals, he started realizing there was more he could do in life than bulldog.
“I’d been circuit rodeo, run a (horseshoeing) business, have a wife and a little baby at home,” said Branco. “I had goals and dreams to make it for 10 years. I went a couple years after making it kind of changed stuff and thought I was done rodeoing.”
But something happened on the California Circuit Rodeo last season. He started winning. And he didn’t stop. Branco finished the circuit in first place.
That boosted him into this season, where he has won two rodeos in Texas, two more in California and one in Eugene, Oregon. And now, he can add Caldwell, his biggest win of the season, to that list.
“It’s something I never thought I’d be doing,” Branco said about winning again. “I thought ‘I made it once, maybe I have to be cool with that.’ It’s kind of given me a different outlook.”
Also boosting his WNFR chances was Taylor Broussard, who came into the weekend ranked No. 18 in the world in bareback riding. Broussard strengthened his chance to make it into the top 15 to qualify for the WNFR by riding Heads Up Hank to a score of 87.5.
That gave the Estherwood, Louisiana native a two-head score of 174 to take the CNR title. He won $5,765 on the week.
“This is probably one of the most special wins I’ve ever had,” said Broussard. “It’s the first major rodeo I’ve won that had a short go with it and being 18th in the word right now, this is the kinds of stuff I have to do.”
It’s the first title at Caldwell for the 30-year old, who now has eight wins on the season, most of which have come in the Southeast.
The Texas team of Tyler Wade and Wesley Thorp won the team roping title with a three-head time of 15.7 seconds.
Shelby Boisjoli kept the Texas success at the CNR going next by winning the ladies breakaway roping. She had a time of three seconds in Saturday’s final, for a three-head score of 8.7 seconds. Boisjoli’s husband, Haven Meged of Miles City, Montana had a 7.9 second in the final round of tie-down roping to win on a three-head time of 25.8 seconds.
Rodeo’s first-family of Saddle Bronco Riding, Utah’s Wright family, finished 1-2 in the event with Ryder Wright scoring an 88 to win on a two-head time of 176.5. His uncle, Stu Wright, finished second with 173.
Britany Pozzi Tonozzi won the barrel racing title.
Bull riding finished after print time.