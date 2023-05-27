For the first time in 13 years, the Idaho Steelheads are headed to the Kelly Cup Finals.
The Steelheads dispatched the Toledo Walleye on Saturday in Game 5, getting a 5-1 road victory to be crowned Western Conference Champions.
Trying to claim its first cup since 2007, Idaho will now play the winner of Florida Everblades or the Newfoundland Growlers in the Finals. That series is currently tied 2-2.
But back to Saturday. After edging the Walleye in Game 4, the Steelheads again fell behind early. After a Toledo goal three minutes into the game, Idaho Captain A.J. White netted the equalizer on a rebound.
Just over five minutes later, Owen Headrick found the back of the net on a lethal one-timer from the left side.
From there, it was all Idaho in Game 5.
On a breakaway in the second period, Jordan Kawaguchi fooled Toledo goalie Sebastian Cossa and gave the Steelheads a 3-1 lead.
Midway through the second, Headrick scored his second goal of the game on a middle from the right circle.
For good measure, Patrick Kudla added insurance in the third period, firing a deep slap shot that found nylon.
In a game with little offense, Idaho outshot Toledo just 25-23. In the net for the second-straight night, Steelheads goalie Adam Scheel was again fantastic. He stopped 22 of 23 shots.
This will be the sixth time the Steelheads have made their league finals. They made the WCHL’s Taylor Cup Finals ins ’01 and ‘02 and the ECHL’s Kelley Cup Finals in ‘04, ‘07 and ‘10.
Idaho will move on and try to become kings of the ECHL for the third time in history. The Steelheads won the Kelly Cup in both 2004 and 2007.