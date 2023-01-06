The Idaho Steelheads’ latest winning streak was snapped at 12 on Friday.
Idaho fell to the Wichita Thunder 4-1 in an ECHL match at INTRUST Bank Arena. It was the Steelheads’ first loss since Dec. 9.
The loss also snapped Idaho’s road winning streak at 10.
The good news is with one game remaining on the road trip the Steelheads (26-3-0-1, 53 points) still have the best record in the conference.
Wichita never trailed, opening with a 1-0 lead through the first period.
Idaho got its lone goal in the second when Justin Misiak scored off assists from Ryan Dmoski and Matt Register.
Dmowski was awarded a penalty shot midway in the second, but he wasn’t able to convert.
Wichita added two goals late to cement the win.
Idaho outshot Wichita 42-28.
COLLEGE
MEN’S BASKETBALL
YOTES ROLL: College of Idaho won its 13th straight game, reaching triple digits for the third time this season with a 112-61 win over visiting Evergreen in a Cascade Conference matchup.
Six players reached double-figure scoring for the Yotes (13-1, 8-0).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
YOTES WIN: College of Idaho topped visiting Evergreen 62-55 in a Cascade Conference game.
Riley Frith, Mia Austin and Taryn Riley each scored 14 points to lead the Yotes (9-5, 4-4).
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
MERIDIAN 48, TIMBERLINE 43: The Warriors (4-6, 1-1) handed The Wolves their first 5A Southern Idaho Conference loss.
The game was tied was tied 32-32 going into the fourth quarter.
Ryan Baker led Meridian with 16 points and four rebounds and Griffin Deere added 11 points.
Jachin Mertes led Timberline (7-4, 2-1) with 14 points and six rebounds and Blake Kiesau had 12 points and six rebounds.
EAGLE 75, BORAH 42: The Mustangs (7-5, 2-1) cruised past the Lions (5-5, 1-1) in a 5A SIC game.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 64, MIDDLETON 58: The Grizzlies (5-6, 1-1) held off the Vikings (8-4, 1-2) in a 5A SIC game.
BISHOP KELLY 51, EMMETT 36: The Knights topped the Huskies in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Rakeem Johnson led Bishop Kelly with 13 points.
FRUITLAND 77, WEISER 45: The Grizzlies had no problem with the Wolverines in a Snake River Valley game.
Luke Barinaga had 22 points and five rebounds to lead Fruitland, Theo Jackson had 13 points and five rebounds, Eddie Rodriguez had 13 points and Tyler Capps hauled down 11 rebounds.
Malakye Scott led Weiser with 20 points.
FILER 66, PARMA 58: The Panthers (6-5) came up short in the nonleague game.
Peyton Johnson led Parma with 31 points.
MARSING 55, COMPASS CHARTER 31: The Huskies controlled the Western Idaho Conference game throughout.
Nacho Margarito led Marsing with 13 points and Eli Ankeny and Dusty Engle added 10 each.
MELBA 67, NEW PLYMOUTH 53: The Mustangs (12-0, 4-0) topped the Pilgrims (9-2, 3-1) in a WIC game.
Braden Volkers led Melba with 23 points and three assists, Cutter Beus had 18 points and 16 rebounds and Tucker Lowber had 15 points and five rebounds.
Colton Frates led New Plymouth with 15 points and Tracen Tripple had 12.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
GREENLEAF FRIENDS 36, VICTORY CHARTER 14: The Grizzlies prevailed in the low-scoring Western Idaho Conference game.
Hope Miller led the Grizzlies with 18 points, Anna Dixon had 11 rebounds and Grace Sams tallied seven steals.