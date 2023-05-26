The Idaho Steelheads are one win away from their first Kelly Cup Finals appearance since 2010.
After falling behind midway through the first period to the Toledo Walleye, the Steelheads roared back to take a 4-3 victory on the road.
Idaho now has a 3-1 series lead with Game 5 coming up in Toledo on Saturday at 5:15 p.m.
With less than two minutes left in the first period, Wade Murphy netted the equalizer on a power play, firing a wrister from the left circle that found the back of the net.
The Steelheads then capitalized on the momentum in the second period. On a breakaway midway through the period, Jade Miller collected a rebound and scored for the go-ahead goal. Three minutes later, it was Ty Pelton-Byce corralling a deflected puck and putting into the nylon.
Up 3-1, it looked like Idaho was going to cruise to another victory. But then Toledo responded, putting one past Steelheads’ goalie Adam Scheel to pull within one.
Murphy scored his second goal of the game just 31 seconds into the third period, but Toledo — never letting the Steelheads get too comfortable — scored with just over 10 minutes to play.
From there, it was Scheel and the crew keeping the Steelheads on top.
Speaking of Scheel, the Steelheads’ goaltender — who went three straight playoff games without allowing a goal before Toledo scored five on Wednesday — was solid in Game 4, stopping 27 of 30 shots.
The Steelheads won’t get much time to bask in this victory. Idaho will stay on the road and play in less than 24 hours.
If the Steelheads lose, Game 6 will be at Idaho Central Arena on Tuesday. If they win, they will move on to the the Kelley Cup Finals to face either the Florida Everglades or the Newfoundland Growlers. Idaho hasn’t won a championship since 2007.