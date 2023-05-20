The dynasties continued on Saturday at the state track and field championships.
In the 4A boys division, Bishop Kelly won its sixth state title in the last seven years (excluding the dang 2020 Covid season). The Knights’ championship came in large part because of what it did in the field events.
It started on Friday, when Rakeem Johnson won the discus with a massive 175-foot throw and Cole Miller topped all competitors in the triple jump. And it went into Saturday when BK junior Cam Davis won both the high jump and long jump — events that were going on at the exact same time.
“It’s a testament to their hard work in the offseason,” Bishop Kelly coach Jeff Carpenter said before talking about Davis: “I’m ecstatic for that kid. He works and trains really hard.”
The Knights finished with 159 points, beating out Ridgevue (74.5) by a wide margin.
In the 5A boys division, Rocky Mountain kept its dynasty rolling, winning its 11th state championship in 12 tries. The Grizzlies (109 points) just edged out Boise High (95) and Centennial (82).
And the Grizzlies were powered by their long-distance runners. Junior Landon Heemeyer took first in the 3200 on Friday and senior Tyler Sainsbury won gold in both the 1600 and 800.
“They are the epitome of what it takes to be a high-level runner,” said Rocky Mountain coach Brad Abbott said of those two. “Every day, they bring it at practice. And doing that, day in and day out, not for a season, but for years on end, that’s what you get as an end result.”
And the Boise girls squad continued its domination, winning its third-straight state championship. The Brave racked up 135 points, well ahead of the runner-ups, Rocky Mountain (69.5).
Boise High had champions in the 1600 (Allie Bruce), the 400m (Sophia Clark) and had the top three finishers in the 800m (Lydia Nance, Samantha Smith, and Allie Bruce)
“They’ve meant everything to this program.” Boise track coach Aaron Olswanger said of his middle-distance and long-distance runners. “I think we started this seven years ago with a good group of girls.
These girls learned from the last group and our young kids now are learning from this group. That’s what culture does.”
Here’s a rundown of the Treasure Valley champions:
BOYS 100m
A day after breaking the state record with a hard-to-fathom time of 10.15, Burley’s Gatlin Bair matched that mark exactly, running another 10.15 on Saturday to win the 100m state title.
Last season, as a student at Kimberly, Bair also won the 100m title, finishing the race in 10.72.
“I would have liked a 10.14 but, man, it’s consistency,” Bair said. “It’s as good as it gets — tie your PR two times in a row, it’s a good feeling. It’s where you want to be, peaking at the right time.”
Saturday might have been the last time anyone sees Bair race on a track. He has made it known he wants to pursue a career in football, noting that the month of June will be predominantly spent taking official visits as he decides where he wants to play college football.
Speaking of that decision, after Boise State was among Bair’s final-five schools, Boise State offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan and wide receivers coach Matt Miller sat in the front row Saturday, just to the side of the finish line. Both stood up in awe when Bair’s time popped up.
“Those are my guys,” Bair said of Hamdan and Miller. “Two of the realest guys I know. It’s super cool, I appreciate them coming out and supporting me.”
In the boys 5A race, it was Centennial’s Kolton Osborn (10.73) who just barley edged out teammate Jacob Webster (10.76) to take first place. Coming in third was Kuna junior Jay Monroe (10.79), who ran a 10.59 in qualifying.
GIRLS 4x200 RELAY
On a fast day when the top four teams all recorded season-best times, it was the Timberline quartet of Stella Hart, Lauren McCall, Elli Lewis and Kate Mace that earned first by more than a second.
The Wolves (1:41.68) beat out Rockey Mountain (1:42.71) and Owyhee (1:43.47) to grab their second-straight 5A 4x200 state title.
BOYS 4x200 RELAY
With its star sprinter, Jay Monroe, as the anchor, the Kuna 4x200 relay team that also included Luek Selto, Myles Johnson-Nicholson and Micah Teague grabbed first place.
The Kavemen (1:27.17) beat out Mountain View (1:28.64) and Centennial (1:28.95) to grab gold).
In the 4A event, Ridgevue’s quartet of brothers Trevor Warren and Caden Warren along with Caleb Washington and Xavier Fraley led almost the whole race to grab gold in the boys 4x200 relay with a time of 1:29.30.
GIRLS 1600m
Allie Bruce had never won a track event — until Saturday. After finishing runner-up in the state 1600m race last year, Bruce sat back for the first 1,000 meters before starting her kick.
She took the lead with a little more than a lap left and never gave it up. Her time of 4:55.87 just beat out her teammate Audrey Orme (4:58.70) and Middleton’s Kayelee Austin (5:00.08)
“I’ve never won anything individually on the track so it was super exciting,” Bruce said. “And then when I turned around and saw (Audry) coming in, I was so excited.”
BOYS 200m
A day after he blew the state 200m record out of the water with a 20.41, Gatlin Bair was almost disappointed with his time on Saturday.
Never mind that he crossed the finish line at 20.56 — only the second 200m race in the history of the State of Idaho to finish in under 21 seconds. The race was over from the jump. Bair had a clear lead after 100 meters and won the race by over a second.
“It’s been a long two days,” Bair said. “I was gassed at the end. There wasn’t much pop at the end of the race. But that time is still pretty impressive. I’m still super happy with what I did.”
In the 5A 200m race, Jacob Webster (21.67) had to hold off a late surge from Kuna’s Jay Monroe (21.74) to earn gold in his final high school race.
“I had to drive extra hard,” Webster said. “I felt Jay coming up on me so I had to just keep pushing.”
BOYS 1600m
After Rocky Mountain’s Landon Heemeyer won the 3200m on Friday, Grizzlies’ senior Tyler Sainsbury was victorious in the 1600m Saturday with a time of 4:09.37.
Heemeyer (4:13.28) finished second and Centennial’s Bryson Blaser (4:15.67) took third.
“It felt great just to have everything come together,” Sainsbury said. “Just having (Landon) to push me in practice and especially in races — working together as a team always helps.”
BOYS 110m HURDLES
Ridgevue senior Augustas Haynes kneeled in the blocks as his heart raced.
“My nerves were kind of getting to me,” he said. “When I sat down on the lane numbers, I just took a seat, controlled my breathing and zoned everything out.”
It worked like a charm. Despite being a few lengths back after 50 meters, Haynes just kept running his race, eventually powering past the finsih line with a winning time of 14.37 — a new PR.
GIRLS 400m
Boise High’s Sophia Clark didn’t have the best start in Saturday’s 5A girls 400m race. Coming around the backstretch, Clark was sitting behind Rocky Mountain’s Ciara Brown (57.19) and Highland’s Tambree Bell (57.98).
But on the straightway, Clark (56.69) found some extra gas, powering her way past the leaders to take gold.
“My mentality is nothing can really stop me,” Clark said. “Everyone wa so close and I was like, ‘Oh, I can definitely pull this out.’”
In the 4A 400m race, Columbia senior Adeline Wimer set a PR with a 56.67 en route to a gold medal after finishing second in the race last year.
BOYS 400m
In a race full of upperclassmen, it was Vallivue sophomore David Gummersall who bested them all in the 4A boys 400m race. Gummersall recorded a PR time of 48.95 to take gold.
GIRLS 800m
On a day when Boise won its third-straight state championship, the Brave went 1-2-3 in the 5A girls 800m race with all three girls finishing within a quarter second of each other.
Boise High senior Lydia Nance (2:15.22) took gold. Junior Samantha Smith (2:15.27) placed second. And Allie Bruce — the state 1600m champion — took third with a time of 2:15.34.
It was Bruce who led during the beginning, Smith who charged ahead in the middle and Nance who just barely edged them out to the finish line.
BOYS 800m
Just a few hours after winning the 1600m state title, Rocky Mountain senior Tyler Sainsbury took gold again — this time winning the 5A boys 800m race with a PR time of 1:52.82. Just behind him was Meridian’s Nate Stadtlander (1:54.11) and Boise’s Kaden Helder (1:54.86).
GIRLS 4x100 RELAY
The top six teams in this race all posted season-best times — and, still, Skyview won with ease.
The Hawks’ runners — consisting of Makayla Naylor, Megan Cahoon, Melissa Eyer and Christine Huckins — set a 4A girls record with a blazing time of 48.18 — almost two seconds quicker than the runner-ups, Lakeland.
BOYS 4x100 RELAY
It is hard to get much closer — or faster in a high school relay. Teams two through six all finished within a half-second of each other. Seven of the eight teams posted season-best times.
But it was Centennial’s quartet of Thomas Clark, Kolton Osborn, Jacob Carney and Jacob Webster who took first with a time of 41.88.
In the 4A boys 4x100m relay, Ridgevue (42.36) continued it’s relay dominance on the day, just barely beating out Lakeland to grab gold.
BOYS 300m HURDLES
Leading for most of the race, Ridgevue’s Augustas Haynes — who won the 110m hurdles title earlier in the day — was just able to hold off a late charge from Sandpoint’s Rusty Lee to win his second championship of the day.
The race was so close that the PA announcer actually called Lee as the champion. Hayes crossed the finish line at 38.18, just two-tenths of a second quicker than Lee — who, along with Hayes, set a PR.
“It was rough. I had to keep pushing,” Haynes said. “I was still focused on my face, focused on finishing and out-leaning him.”
In the 5A race, Rocky Mountain senior Crew Kelson was able to grab gold with a time of 38.10. The top five runners all set PRs on the day.
GIRLS 300m HURDLES
After winning the 5A girls 300m state title last year, Timberline senior Lauren McCall finished off her high school track career with another state championship, winning the 300m gold this time with a time of 44.23.
BOYS 4x400 RELAY
The Boise Brave had no trouble in the final 5A boys race of the day, finishing in 3:21.23 to take first over Meridian (3:24.98) by a wide margin. The Brave’s relay team consisted of: Joe Kreizenbeck, Cooper Smith, Kaden Helder and Now Kemper.
In the 4A event, Bishop Kelly posted a season-best time of 3:22.09 to claim first place in the final event of the day.
FIELD EVENTS
HIGH JUMP
Boise junior Alexandra Gustavel took first place in the 5A girls high jump with a leap of 5-4. Four others — including Owyhee’s Josie Davis and Kuna’s Avery Quigley — were able to clear 5-2.
POLE VAULT
Columbia senior Ethan Hammer set a new boys 4A pole vault record, successfully clearing 15-7 to take gold at state. Hammer won the event by a remarkable 13 inches. As a junior last year, Hammer cleared 14 feet and took second.
TRIPLE JUMP
Timberline’s Ashlyn Sandow earned her second-straight 5A girls triple jump state championship on Saturday with a personal-best leap of 37-05.75.
Sandow jumped over a foot further than the second-place finisher, Capital’s Savina Tulilov (36-05.5), and the bronze medalist, Owyhee’s Josie Davis (35-11.75).
DISCUS
Ridgevue’s Kaylee Wuest blew away the competition to claim gold in the 4A girls discus competition. Wuest’s 120-06 throw was over four feet farther than any other girl — including Bishop Kelly’s Hailey Chapman (116-00), who took third.
HIGH JUMP
After not even qualifying at the high jump in state last year, Bishop Kelly junior Cam Davis took gold in the 4A boys high jump after clearing 6-4.
“High jump kind of came out of nowhere,” Davis said. “I really just started focusing on high jump this year,” Davis said.
Hillcrest’s Lucas White (second), Sandpoint’s Lucas With (third) and BK’s Patrick Monahan (fourth) all leaped 6-2.
LONG JUMP
In addition to the high jump title, Bishop Kelly’s Cam Davis also finished first in the 4A boys long jump after a brutal start to his competition.
“My first two jumps, my mark was completely off. I scratched my first two (jumps) and almost didn’t qualify for finals,” Davis said. “As I was running for (my last qualifying jump), I was literally just looking at the board and I jumped 21 something.”
On his first jump in the finals, Davis leaped 23-03, beating out Ridgevue freshman Caden Warren (22-04) and Ridgevue senior Caleb Washington (21-10).
TRIPLE JUMP
After finishing second in last year’s 5A boys triple jump, Capital’s Victor Byaundaombe blew away the field on Saturday to claim gold.
The junior sprung his way to a 47-11.75 mark, besting Timberline’s Alex Lowe (45-07) and his Capital teammate Jeremiah Wesseh (45-01).