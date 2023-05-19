MERIDIAN — Seth Nelson knows how to build hype.
Nelson, the Boise High junior pole vaulter, stood at the end of the runway. A few minutes earlier, a man with a microphone announced to everyone at Friday’s state track and field championships that the bar was being raised to 16 feet, 6 1/4 inches.
If he cleared it, Nelson would own the state record.
Nelson waited at the end of the track just before his third and final attempt. His 15-foot crossbar leaned on his right shoulder as Nelson peered into the stands. A few folks were clapping, but Nelson wanted everyone to get excited. So he put his hands above his head and led the building applause.
Then he darted down the runway, accelerating like a 747 about to lift off, dug his bar into the ground, thrust all of his weight onto a bar about the width of a TV remote and inverted himself high in the sky.
He began celebrating a blink after his arm and hand cleared the bar.
“That fall is the best feeling in pole vaulting,” Nelson said. “It’s kind of been a long time coming. It was more relief than anything.”
Nelson took first place by 14 inches, beating out Rocky Mountain’s Brady Abbott (2nd place // 15-6) as well as a quartet who all cleared 14 feet: Eagle’s Dillon Houck, Kuna’s Braden Grant, Rocky Mountain’s Paul Anderson and Boise’s Liam Hodson.
With the adrenaline rush still coursing through his veins, Nelson upped the bar to 16-8 and cleared it on his third try — likely ensuring he’s the record holder for a few years. He almost raised it to an untouchable mark, too. On his final try of 16-10, Nelson grazed the bar. It bounced three times on the stanchion before dropping.
“At districts last week, where he went for 16-6.5, I could see he was just nicking (the bar) a little bit,” said Boise track coach Asa Nims, a 1989 Idaho state champion at Kamiah. “It was like, yes that’s possible.”
Nelson, who’s headed to Washington State on a track and field scholarship, was a beautiful experiment for Nims. The longtime Boise track coach has seen many girls come through his program with a gymnastics background. Those are a rare breed, the high schoolers who can fly through the air without fear.
He had never had a male pole vaulter with a gymnastics background until Nelson, a competitive gymnast until it became too time-consuming a few years ago. Nelson only got into the sport because he was searching for another activity and found a former Olympic gold medalist, Stacy Dragilia, was training the next wave of pole vaulters. Nelson flourished right away.
COVID canceled most of his freshman season, but Nelson placed third in state as a sophomore (15 feet) and earned gold last season with a vault of 16 feet.
“Without him having that (gymnastics history), who knows what he’d be doing?” Nims said. “It wouldn’t look as sweet as it does.”
“I felt aware in the air, I would say. Like spatial awareness from gymnastics,” Nelson said.
That was in 2019. Four years later, Nelson has flown higher than any pole vaulter in Idaho history.
OTHER EVENTS
3200M
Rocky Mountain’s Landon Heemeyer ran the fastest 3200m time of the day, winning the 5A boys race in 9:10.76, beating teammate Tyler Sainsbury by two seconds and Eagle’s Andrew Ringert by four seconds.
“It was cool to see that goal completed,” said Heemeyer, a junior.
Even more impressive: Friday wasn’t anywhere near Heemeyer’s best race. His personal record (PR) is a blazing 8:59.57.
In the 5A girls race, Mountain View’s Rilyn Stevens (10:53.87) placed second. In 4A boys, Vallivue’s Samuel Fish (9:19.02) also notched silver.
DISCUS
Bishop Kelly's Rakeem Johnson was freaking out. He scratched his first throw — and he knew his tendency is to follow a first-throw scratch with a bunch more scratches.
He settled down and threw 150 feet on his next attempt. But then he scratched again. And then again in the finals.
Johnson had to calm himself down. He began almost meditating, taking deep breaths to keep his nerves at ease. It worked magically. He took the lead with a 165-foot on his penultimate throw then hit 175 feet on his final toss to take gold.
“I was excited and just started hugging my family and coaches,” Johnson said.”(Next year), I just really want to break the state record in the meet. Just get over 200 (feet) and keep it going.”
Johnson, a junior with football offers from Boise State, Boston College, Oregon State and others, will also compete in shot put on Saturday.
SHOT PUT
Centennial senior Kai Twaddle-Dunham placed second in the 5A boys event with a toss of 56-6.5, less than a foot shorter than the champion, Trevor Miller of Post Falls.
In the 4A girls shot put, Caldwell’s Kendall Green took third (34-09.25)
HIGH JUMP
In the 5A boys high jump, both Alex Lowe of Timberline and Jordan McDonald of Boise cleared 6-4, but Lowe edged him out in attempts and earned the state championship.
“It just felt amazing,” Lowe said. “I’ve been here the past two years working towards the championship. As soon as that last pole got knocked over and I knew, I got overwhelmed. It was an unexplainable feeling.”
LONG JUMP
Leading for most of the entire event, Boise’s Autumn Shomaker saved her best for last. In her final attempt, the Boise junior set a PR with a leap of 18-6.75.
She won the girls 5A title by over 10 inches.
“A few weeks ago, I hit 18 (feet) for the first time and I was really excited about that,” she said. “I’ve been slowly increasing in inches.”
In the boys 5A event, Meridian’s Tyson Acree jumped 22-10.25 to beat Boise’s Chayse Sloan (second) and Nampa’s Courage Seable.
TRIPLE JUMP
In the boys 4A event, Bishop Kelly’s Cole Miller — who will walk on to the Boise State football team next year — took first with a jump of just over 46 feet.
Ridgvue’s Caleb Washington finished second and BK’s Patrick Monahan placed third.
POLE VAULT
In the girls 4A pole vault event, Emmett senior Tatum Richards won her third-straight state title on Friday.
Richards won the event by six inches with a vault of 11-6 — which, for her standards, was a tough day. Richards’ PR is 13-2, but it didn’t matter.