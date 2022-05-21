Subscribe
The Skyview softball team was bounced to the other side of the bracket on Friday.
But the Hawks bounced back, defeating Owyhee twice, 4-3 and 9-4, to defend its State 5A championship Saturday at Coeur d'Alene.
In the first championship game, Skyview opened a 4-1 lead and stopped an Owyhee rally in the top of the seventh.
Delaney Keith led Skyview, going 2 for 4 with two RBI and a homer. Pitcher Taylor Brewer scattered six hits, striking out five with no walks.
In the if-necessary game, Skyview built a 4-0 lead. Owyhee pulled within 4-3 in the top of the fourth, but that's as close as the Storm would get.
Brewer and Analisa Zamora combined in the circle, giving up just seven hits and striking out six.
Keith hit another home, knocking in three RBI.
Eagle took fourth after falling to Skyview in an offensive outburst 13-11 in the day's first game.
Timberline, which lost to Owyhee 5-3, fell to Skyview 5-4 to collect third.
4A
Bishop Kelly defended its state title, and did so in impressive fashion.
The Knights thumped Twin Falls 21-4 in the semifinal and then handled Vallivue 23-1 in the title match.
Faith Nichols drove in five runs on three hits against Twin Falls. Pilar Cook earned the win in the circle.
Cook threw a five-hitter against Vallivue, strikeout out nine.
Ysabella Villegas went 4 for 4 with four RBI and scored five times to lead the Knights against Vallivue.
3A
After falling to Weiser 12-5 earlier in the day, Homedale came back to beat the Wolverines twice, 20-10 and 16-6, to capture the state championship at Buhl High School.
In the first game, Zayne Hall went 2 for 4 with four RBI to lead Homedale, which scored 11 runs in the bottom of the sixth to end the game.
Hall had another big game in the if-necessary showdown, knocking in six runs on 3-for-4 hitting.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.