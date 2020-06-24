Add the State Cup to the seemingly never ending list of canceled sporting events in the Treasure Valley.
The Idaho Youth Soccer Association finally canceled its annual state championships Tuesday after two delays because of the recent spike in coronavirus cases in Ada County. The county had a record-high 138 new cases Monday. It was more than double the previous record of 68 that was just set Saturday.
The increase in COVID-19 cases forced Ada County to move back into Stage 3 of Idaho’s reopening plan. So the Boise Parks and Recreation responded by canceling all sports tournaments on city property Tuesday.
The IYSA may have been able to keep its July 10 date if the Central District Health moved the county back up to Stage 4 in two weeks. But the IYSA was really backed into a corner when 30 to 40 teams dropped out due to concerns over the surge of COVID-19 cases.
More than 2,000 youth soccer players descend onto Boise every year for the State Cup. Approximately 130 club teams with boys and girls players from 13-and-under to 19-and-under age groups battle it out for the coveted state titles.
The valley’s IYSA league had planned to wrap its shortened season this week. But even that’s out the window now because no leagues can use city-owned facilities until the July 10 date.
This is the second soccer tournament in the state to be canceled this summer. The Far West Regional championships at East Boise’s Simplot Sports Complex were also axed. However, U.S. Soccer, which canceled the event, has named Boise a host for the tournament next summer and 2022.