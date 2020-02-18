SEATTLE — Count me as a believer.
For some reason, I believe the XFL can carve out its own niche.
No matter the first letter in the acronym — X or N — the newest pro football league is well worth a look.
It has no outlandish dream of replacing the big league; it just wants to be the alternative winter/spring league that gives young players hope of landing in the NFL someday.
Take former Boise State standout Durrant Miles, who has found a home in Seattle. He's out to build a resume and catch an NFL scout's attention.
Miles was in camp last summer with the Atlanta Falcons, but was cut before the season opener. He thought he'd be re-signed to the practice squad but that didn't happen. Then he had a one-day tryout with the Detroit Lions.
The XFL is a place for Miles to keep his dream alive.
"I think very highly of the league," Miles said. "It has built so many lifelong friendships and relationships, as well. I think it brings so much opportunity for its players and coaches. It 100 percent has already helped."
There are a handful of other former Boise State players sprinkled throughout the eight-team league.
In the Dragons' home opener Saturday, Miles played as a backup at linebacker and full time on special teams.
An XFL record 29,172 turned out Saturday in Seattle and were rewarded with a victory.Going forward chances are more curiosities will be piqued, and if Seattle continues to win, the turnstiles should just get busier.
XFL players realize nothing will be given to them. They have to earn the right to be supported. But for the Dragons, Seattle seems to be the perfect place to be. Seattle folks seem to support any sporting venture.
It has a temporary feel to it, but the Seattle Dragons — to borrow a phrase from a former boss — are playing like their careers are at stake.
And the reality is careers are at stake.
Two weeks is a small sample size, but attendance increased by 10 percent the second week — thanks largely to Seattle's first home game. Per Ben Fischer of Sports Business Daily, 76,285 fans attended four games last weekend.
From players to coaches, there's an air of appreciation in the XFL.
“The XFL is giving us a second chance. We're blessed,” Tampa Bay quarterback Taylor Cornelius said.
Tampa Bay coach Marc Trestman, who served as head coach for the Chicago Bears (2013-14), appreciates the early returns.
“Certainly I'm impressed with the league and the way it's started,” Trestman said. “It's a credit to Mr. (Vince) McMahon (league founder) and Oliver (Luck, league commissioner) for the league they've put out there. They've given players an opportunity to continue to play the game they love.”
Luck saw Seattle fans' initial outpouring in person Saturday.
“I'm in awe of Seattle sports fans,” Luck told Seattle Times columnist Larry Stone. “It's somehow in the DNA to create the best home-field advantage as possible. And they do it. And they're dead serious about it. Take a step back. This was the first time this team ever appeared in Seattle in a game. And 30,000 people were screaming their lungs out, like they do for the Seahawks or Sounders or UW. I think it's remarkable.”
Seattle coach Jim Zorn knows a little bit about expansion. He was part of the early years with the fledgling Seattle Seahawks.
“This is an expansion league if you will,” Zorn said. “To see the fans in Dragons gear, to see all the things our media group and marketing group put together for the players, I was really excited about that because it felt like a real game and eventually we're going to say it felt like an XFL game. And that's new to even say isn't it. We're going to grow.”
Seattle's home opener felt like a first date. To extend that metaphor, the Dragons concluded it with a kiss.
For this date to move into a serious relationship, though, much depends on the quality of the product. Judging by first impressions, the XFL should get a second date or two.
“I think this is a league where the people are going to want to judge whether or not we're worthy of having a support group,” Zorn said. “I was talking to our players before and after the game that everything we do, we have to earn.”
At least in Seattle, so far so good.