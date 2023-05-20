Melba’s girls track and field team won its fifth straight state title on Tuesday, picking up 145 points at the 2A State Track and Field meet at Middleton High. The Mustangs finished 51.5 points ahead of second-place Soda Springs.
The Victory Charter boys team captured the 1A title, its first state title in school history, while Weiser’s girls team won its first 3A state title since 1990.
Here are a few highlights from the 3A, 2A and 1A Track and Field meets
BOYS 110m HURDLES
Fruitland senior Caleb Davis took first place in the 3A boys 110m hurdles on Saturday with a personal-best time of 15.23. Last year at state, Davis finished second with a time of 15.54.
GIRLS 4x200
The Melba girls 4x200-meter team set a new 2A girls record on Saturday with a blazing time of 1:44.79, which was almost two seconds faster than second-place Aberdeen.
The Melba group included Meya Young, Kendall Clark, Hallie Arnold and Ahna Shaffer.
In the 3A girls race, the McCall-Donnelly team of Elise Johnson, Gabi Green, Lillian Warner and Mimi Marshall took gold with a time of 1:47.07. It was more than a second faster than Weiser (second) and Fruitland (third).
GIRLS 100m
Melba’s Meya Young, one of the best female athletes in the state, posted a season-best time of 12.59 seconds to edge out her teammate Ahna Shaffer (12.76) and claim gold in the 2A 100m. Last season, Young also won the state 100m crown with a time of 12.86
In the 3A event, Fruitland’s Lydia Lindsey kept her hopes of four state titles alive. After winning the 100m and 200m titles as a freshman last season, Lindsey ran a 12.76-second 100m to claim another state championship.
BOYS 100m
After not making the state finals last season, Marsing junior Braden Ankeny was phenomenal on Saturday and easily claimed gold with an 11.25 100m time.
GIRLS 800m
In a ridiculously fast 1A girls 800m race, it was Greenleaf Friends’ sophomore Anna Dixon that bested the field with a time of 2:15.33 — a PR and 1A girls record.
In the 2A race, Melba junior Brooklyn Dayley set a PR with a winning time of 2:22.39. Five of the top seven runners in the race set PRs.
GIRLS 4x100m RELAY
Melba continued its sprinting dominance with a 2A girls’ record time of 49.55, enough to knock off two-time defending state champs, Aberdeen — which finished second.
It was the same group of girls that won the 4x200 relay earlier in the day: Meya Young, Kendall Clark, Hallie Arnold and Ahna Shaffer.
In the 3A relay, it was Fruitland that bestest Teton (second) and Weiser (third) to take the state title with a season-best time of 49.55.
BOYS 4x100m RELAY
The victory charter boys set a 1A boys record with a winning time of 43.91 in the 1A 4x100 relay. The team included Jacob Johnson, Muluken, Jayden McFarland and Fikadu Ewing as the anchor.
GIRLS 400m
Weiser sophomore Kailee Lerew finished in under a minute to claim the state title, setting a PR with a time of 59.36.
BOYS 400m
Not long after he took first in the 100m, Marsing’s Braden Ankeny (49.51) held off Melba’s McKoy Richardson (49.76) for another gold.
BOYS 300m HURDLES
McCoy Richardson completed his three-peat in the 300m hurdles, taking first place in the 2A event with a time of 38.11 — a new PR for the Melba senior.
In the 3A race, in which the top seven finishers all set PRs, Brayden Walker (39.65) won a tight contest over Timberlake’s Wyatt MacArthur (39.91).
GIRLS 200m
Fruitland sophomore Lydia Lindsey beat the field by a half-second, finishing in 26.01 to earn a state title.
BOYS 200m
Braden Ankeny of Marsing continued his incredible day with another state title in the 200m dash, winning by a good margin after coming across the finish line in 22.33.
GIRLS 1600m
Anna Dixon added another 1A state title for Greenleaf with a time of 5:20.20, while Melba’s Rozzlyn Cazier won the 2A title in a time of 5:23.45.
BOYS 1600m
Victory Charter’s Ian Stockett won his second 1A 1,600-meter title in three years, beating out his brother, Luke Stockett, by less than half a second. Ian finished with a time of 4:29.51, while Luke had a time of 4:29.92.
4x400m RELAY
Weiser’s boys and girls 4x400 meter relay teams both took home state titles.