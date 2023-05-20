Support Local Journalism


Melba’s girls track and field team won its fifth straight state title on Tuesday, picking up 145 points at the 2A State Track and Field meet at Middleton High. The Mustangs finished 51.5 points ahead of second-place Soda Springs.

The Victory Charter boys team captured the 1A title, its first state title in school history, while Weiser’s girls team won its first 3A state title since 1990.

