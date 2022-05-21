MIDDLETON — Kendall Clark and Meya Young have long been inseparable.
Back in middle school, they bonded over their love of the John Pardi country song, “Heartache on the dance floor” to the point that they used to walk to class listening to it together … with the same headphones. And not AirPods.
“It was just regular earphones,” Young said.
“We’d just walk super close to each other so the ear buds could fit in both our ears,” Clark added.
They looked inseparable again on Saturday standing together atop the podium at the 2A state track championships, celebrating a victory in the 4x200 meter relay.
It was perhaps the highlight in a day filled with them for Melba. With Clark and Young leading the way, the Mustangs claimed their fourth-straight 2A girls track title (not including the 2020 season that was canceled because of COVID).
"They're just solid," said longtime Melba coach Vonnie Willis. "We don't have a ton of first-place winners but we have multiple kids in events."
Melba racked up 106 points to take home gold, trailed by runner-up Soda Springs (80 points) and third-place finisher Firth (76.5 points).
The Mustangs' big victory is strategy coming to fruition. Willis knew she had a pair of sensational juniors who could earn points in almost anything they entered. Her goal: Get them in as many different events as possible.
At the state meet, competitors are allowed to compete in four different events. Aside from the 4x200 relay they teamed up for, Clark and Young weren’t in another event together. The result: Gobs and gobs of team points.
Young, a natural speedster who used to put cutouts of Usain Bolt on her wall, took third in the long jump on Saturday, was part of Melba’s runner-up 800m sprint medley and earned herself the title as the “Fastest Girl in 2A,” winning the 100 in 12.86 seconds.
“That was a huge win for Meya," Willis said. "She had a great start today."
For Clark, Saturday was redemption. Just days before the 2021 state meet, she tore her meniscus, tried to tough it out but placed well below her expectations. She had knee surgery in the summer and the girl who is always playing sports had to miss volleyball season and sit out the first half of the basketball campaign.
“Going into this year, I kind of feel — not that I was robbed last year — that I wasn’t given the chance to show the full extent of everything I do,” Clark said. “When I don’t perform to my best, I get really mad at myself and really embarrassed.”
There was nothing to be disappointed about on Saturday. Clark won the triple jump, finished second in the high jump despite clearing five feet and took fourth in the 100 hurdles.
Making Saturday even scarier for other 2A schools around the state: Young and Clark will be back again next year, stacking points for the Mustangs.
Maybe it's premature to think about a five-peat, but one thing is for certain.
“(We’re) becoming a track dynasty,” Willis said.
MELBA BOYS TAKE HOME TITLE FOR FIRST TIME EVER
There always seemed to be some reason Joe Reiber wasn’t on the track team. As a freshman, he was solely focused on basketball. COVID canceled the next season. He was going to join last year, but dislocated his elbow right before track started up.
Which made Reiber’s senior year the first in which he participated in competitive track. The 6-foot-1, curly-haired athlete joined a Melba team on the cusp of greatness after it finished three points shy of a 2A title last season.
“I know last year we were pretty close,” Reiber said. “I’m glad I could join it this year.”
So are the Mustangs. On the backs of Reiber and junior McKoy Richardson, Melba’s boys claimed the program’s first state championship on Saturday, edging runner-up Soda Springs by 13 points and third-place Nampa Christian by 28.
“They definitely exceeded my expectations,” Willis said. “Everything went right for the boys today.”
Richardson admitted he was a bit jealous when Reiber first showed up. The junior excelled in the high jump last season and expected to compete in it again. Then Reiber just outdueled him. To ensure maximum points, Willis shifted the pair around.
“Beginning of the season, (we pushed each other) a lot because we were in the same events,” Reiber said. “But then we split it up: His four events he can win in and my four events I can win in.”
That’s eight events total between Reiber and Richardson. At the state championships, the pair went 7 for 8. They contributed to 78 of the Mustangs’ 98 total points.
Richardson was the star of the day. The junior who also wrestles for Melba walked away with four golds. He took first in the 110 hurdles, 400, 4x400m relay and won the 300 hurdles by more than three seconds, breaking the school record once again.
“He’s broken that record over and over,” Willis said with a chuckle.
“It feels really good,” he said. “I didn’t really care to win. I just wanted to be proud of what I did. I feel like I definitely got that.”
Reiber was the anchor on Melba’s 4x100 relay team that edged out Aberdeen by just two-hundredths of a second. He won the 200m by almost a second. He smoked his competition in the 100.
"Sometimes my starts aren’t the best but I know at 50 meters I can kick it into gear,” Reiber said
His only defeat? Reiber lost a tiebreak to Bear Lake’s Christian Bush after the pair both cleared an astounding 6-10 in the high jump. The bronze medalist had the bar a whole foot below those two.
It’s a good thing he took up the sport.
“We always love to get athletic kids out for track,” Willis said, “but never dreamed he’d have the raw talent he’s got.”