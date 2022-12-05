Potato Bowl logo

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The 26th Famous Idaho Potato Bowl will feature Eastern Michigan from the Mid-American Conference and San José State University from the Mountain West Conference the game announced Sunday. The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl will be played at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 20, at Albertsons Stadium and be televised on ESPN.

Eastern Michigan and San José State are both appearing in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl for the first time. The Eagles and Spartans have previously met once on the gridiron, also in a bowl game. Eastern Michigan defeated San José State in the 1987 California Bowl, 30-27 on a touchdown pass in the closing minutes. That remains the only bowl victory in Eastern Michigan's history.

Recommended for you

Load comments