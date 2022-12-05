...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. The
visibilities will increase to above one quarter mile in most
locations this afternoon, but are expected to lower back down to
one quarter mile or less after sunset. There will also be
occasional snow flurries. However, any accumulations will be
light.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Icy and/or snow-covered roads will add to
the travel hazard.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
The 26th Famous Idaho Potato Bowl will feature Eastern Michigan from the Mid-American Conference and San José State University from the Mountain West Conference the game announced Sunday. The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl will be played at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 20, at Albertsons Stadium and be televised on ESPN.
Eastern Michigan and San José State are both appearing in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl for the first time. The Eagles and Spartans have previously met once on the gridiron, also in a bowl game. Eastern Michigan defeated San José State in the 1987 California Bowl, 30-27 on a touchdown pass in the closing minutes. That remains the only bowl victory in Eastern Michigan's history.
“We couldn't be more excited to bring San José State and Eastern Michigan to Boise,” Famous Idaho Potato Bowl executive director Danielle Brazil said in a release. “We know our community will embrace these student-athletes and provide unmatched hospitality – like we have for the last 25 years. This will be a great matchup for our fans and a true celebration of college football in Boise.”
San José State enters bowl season with a 7-4 record, including a 5-3 mark in Mountain West play. The Spartans have reached the postseason relying on a combination of taking care of the ball on offense and living in their opponents’ backfield on defense. They rank second nationally for fewest turnovers lost with just six giveaways on the year and are in the top 10 nationally in both sacks and tackles for loss.
The defense is led by Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year Viliami Fehoko. The two-time all-conference selection and Ted Hendricks Award Finalist ranks fourth in the country with 18.5 tackles for loss and 10th in the nation with nine sacks. Fellow defensive lineman Cade Hall was also named first-team All-Mountain West for the second time in his career, while linebacker Kyle Harmon earned first-team accolades for the third straight season.
Quarterback Chevan Cordeiro and wide receiver Elijah Cooks set the tone for San José State’s offense. Cooks was named first-team all-conference after hauling in 63 receptions for 983 yards and 10 touchdowns. Cordeiro picked up second-team honors.
The Spartans are making their 12th all-time bowl appearance and second in the last three seasons. Sixth-year head coach Brent Brennan led the program to its first Mountain West Conference title in 2020, the team’s first league title since 1991, and finished the season with a trip to the Arizona Bowl. This is the first time San José State has reached two bowl games in a three-year span since going to back-to-back California Bowls in 1986 and 1987.
Eastern Michigan will come to Boise riding a three-game winning streak to cap off an 8-4 regular season that included a 5-3 mark in MAC play, a share of the west division crown and the Michigan MAC Trophy, by beating Central Michigan and Western Michigan. The Eagles took advantage of an opportunistic offense and a star-laden defense to secure the third eight-win season in program history.
Senior defensive end Jose Raimrez was named the MAC Defensive MVP, becoming the first player in program history to be named a conference player of the year. Ramirez, a finalist for the Ted Hendricks Award, leads the country with 1.09 sacks per game and is second nationally with 1.8 tackles for loss per game. Senior running back Samson Evans has scored 13 of his school-record 27 career rushing touchdowns this year on his way to second-team All-MAC honors.
Eastern Michigan is making its seventh all-time bowl appearance and 12 EMU student-athletes are expected to become the first in program history to suit up in four postseason contests with previous appearances in 2018, 2019 and 2021. It is the fifth bowl game under head coach Chris Creighton, the only coach in program history to lead the Eagles to multiple bowl games.