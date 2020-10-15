The Middleton girls soccer team gave its coach a timely birthday present Thursday.
The Vikings survived a loser-out match to earn a berth in a play-in match Saturday to decide a state berth.
Addie Wyatt chased down a long ball heading out of bounds and sent it across to an awaiting Gracie Schmitt, who headed it in for the win with 1:30 left on the clock.
“The girls had the intensity coming off the field in the end of the second half that I knew it was just a matter of time,” Middleton coach Melinda Bodine-Stevens said. “They were really working well together. It was a hard-fought game. I am very proud of their efforts and the birthday present was pretty sweet as well.”
VOLLEYBALL
SKYVIEW 3, BOISE 0: The Hawks got past the Brave 25-23, 25-15, 25-22 in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference match.
RIDGEVUE 3, VALLIVUE 0: The Warhawks swept the Falcons 25-16, 25-21, 25-19 in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference match.
Whitney Stettler led Ridgevue with 10 kills, Lexi Krmpotich had 27 assists and Maddie McKay had 11 digs, seven kills and three aces.
PARMA 3, WEISER 0: The Panthers (17-1, 9-1) swept the Wolverines 25-14, 25-14, 25-16 in a Snake River Valley match.
The win clinched the league title and top seed to district.
Katie Compas led Parma with 25 assists and 13 digs, Grace Jackson had 11 kills and five blocks and Brooke Johnson added 10 kills and 11 digs.
NAMPA CHRISTIAN 3, MELBA 1: The Trojans knocked off the Mustangs 25-22, 25-21, 19-25, 25-20 in a Western Idaho Conference match.
Maddi Bunnel led Melba with 31 digs, Kayla McCoy had 31 assists and Keylee Wilson added 13 kills and three blocks.
WILDER 3, CENTENNIAL BAPTIST 1: The Wildcats prevailed 25-16, 22-25, 25-29, 25-13 in a 1A Division I play-in match.