The Middleton baseball team scored seven runs in the fifth inning to take control of a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game against Nampa on Friday.
The Vikings knocked off the Bulldogs 12-4.
Mason Petrowske went 2 for 4 with three RBI to lead Middleton (5-5, 2-1). Zach Walsh and Hayden Gibbs had two RBI each.
Dalin Walker led Nampa (5-7, 1-3) with two hits and one RBI.
BORAH 16, CENTENNIAL 5, 6 INNINGS: The Lions used eight runs in the fourth and fifth innings to pull away from the Patriots in a nonleague game.
Pitcher Tegan Rodgers limited Centennial to three hits over the final 4 2/3 innings and had seven strikeouts.
Garrett Thompson had four RBI and Ethan Garden went 3 for 3 with three RBI for Borah.
TIMBERLINE 7, SKYVIEW 4: The Wolves knocked off the Hawks in a nonleague game
EAGLE 13, BOISE 3, 5 INNINGS: The Mustangs scored six runs in the third to end the nonleague game early.
Spencer Warren went 2 for 3 with two RBI to lead Eagle.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 20, MERIDIAN 9, 5 INNINGS: The Grizzlies (11-1) opened a 16-0 lead in the nonleague game.
Braden Lewis led the Grizzlies with two hits and four RBI.
SOFTBALL
VALLIVUE 24, COLUMBIA 3, 5 INNINGS: The Falcons scored 14 runs in the second inning and it was too much for the Wildcats to overcome in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Brooke Garman went 3 for 3 with a homer and five RBI to lead Vallivue. Yazmin Garcia went 3 for 3 with four RBI and Kayla Stacy had four RBI.
EAGLE 12, BOISE 5: The Mustangs scored seven runs in the top of the seventh to top the Brave in a nonleague game.
Sydney Groves led Eagle, going 3 for 4 with two homers and three RBI.
Roxana Jacobsen led Boise with two hits and three RBI.
TIMBERELINE 11, SKYVIEW 0, 6 INNINGS: Amber Thornton threw a no-hitter with 14 strikeouts in the nonleague game.
Kellyanne Coleman did damage at the plate for the Wolves, hitting a grand slam.