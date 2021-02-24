The Mountain View boys basketball team held off a rally to earn a state berth Wednesday in a 5A District III tournament game.
The Mavericks stopped Timberline 45-41.
Tyler Clayton scored 12 points to lead the Mavs (10-9).
Cooper Lumsden led Timberline with 15 points.
BOISE 53, EAGLE 39: The Brave (7-6) secured a berth to state with the win over the Mustangs (11-7) in a 5A District III tournament game.
Jason Janish led Eagle with 10 points.
LIBERTY CHARTER 56, NOTUS 31: The Patriots (10-11) jumped out to a 30-11 lead in the first half in the 1A Division I District III tournament loser-out game.
Connor Gardner led the Patriots with 20 points and seven rebounds.