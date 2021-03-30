Brooks Rasmussen handcuffed the Borah baseball team Tuesday.
The Mountain View pitcher tossed a two-hitter, striking out eight to lead the Mavericks past the Lions 10-0 in five innings in a nonleague game.
Rasmussen also had a hit and an RBI and Logan Burrell had two RBI.
CENTENNIAL 9, CAPITAL 1: Pitcher Ethan Root threw a three-hitter, striking out nine for the Patriots (1-6) in the nonleague game.
Gavin Viano went 4 for 4 with a RBI and Kyle Schabot had three RBI to lead Capital.
MERIDIAN 6, SKYVIEW 3: The Warriors (3-5) opened a 6-0 lead to hold off the Hawks in the nonleague game.
TIMBERLINE 12, EAGLE 2: The Wolves (6-2) topped the Mustangs (6-2) in a nonleague game.
PAYETTE 9, HOMEDALE 4: The Pirates (3-4, 1-0) overcame a 4-1 deficit to knock off the Trojans (4-7, 1-1) in a Snake River Valley game.
Pitcher Kodee Bennett threw a three-hitter with nine strikeouts before Cam Strong struck out the side in the seventh.
SOFTBALL
CAPITAL 14, CENTENNIAL 2, 5 INNINGS: The Eagles (6-1) scored in every inning to end the nonleague game early.
Grace Wontorcik led Capital, going 3 for 4 with five RBI. Maddie Mann also went 2 for 2 with three RBI. Pitcher Allie Laufenburger threw a four-hitter with eight strikeouts.
EAGLE 17, TIMBERLINE 7, 6 INNINGS: The Mustangs (6-3) scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth to stop the nonleague game.
Sydney Groves went 3 for 5 with a homer and five RBI to lead Eagle and Sydney Pecoraro had four RBI.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 22, BOISE 9, 5 INNINGS: The Grizzlies (5-0) scored seven runs in the first and fourth innings in the nonleague game.
Lolo Walker went 3 for 3 with four RBI and Rylie Gilbreath went 2 for 2 with a homer and three RBI.
SKYVIEW 19, MERIDIAN 1, 5 INNINGS: The Hawks (7-1) dominated the Warriors in a nonleague game.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 6, BORAH 0: The Mavericks (6-3) shut out the Lions (8-3) in a nonleague game.
The Mavericks limited the Lions to two hits.
HOMEDALE 14, PAYETTE 8: The Trojans (7-3, 2-0) scored seven runs in the fourth and pulled away from the Pirates (5-3, 0-1) in a Snake River Valley game.
Kaitlyn Missamore went 4 for 5 with six RBI to lead Homedale. Pitcher Olivia Asumendi had 12 strikeouts in six innings of relief.