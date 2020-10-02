The 4A Southern Idaho Conference no longer has any unbeaten football teams.
Nampa made sure of it when Jacob Butler caught his third touchdown pass of the game, a 9-yarder, with 49 seconds to play to lift the Bulldogs to a thrilling 35-28 win over second-ranked Vallivue on Friday.
It was a game of momentum shifts for sure. Vallivue (5-1 overall, 3-1 league) got out to a 13-0 lead.
By the end of the first half, though, Nampa (3-1, 3-1) led 21-13.
Butler hauled in his second touchdown pass, giving the Bulldogs the lead at halftime.
Quarterback Casey Cope staked Vallivue to the 13-0 lead with two touchdown passes.
Colton Seable came in at quarterback for Nampa and promptly threw a touchdown pass, cutting the Falcons' lead to 13-7.
Moments later, Seable caught a 29-yard touchdown pass from starter Isaak Plew, pulling the Bulldogs within 14-13 with 4:20 remaining before halftime.
Vallivue battled back to take a 28-21 lead through three periods before Nampa scored the game's final two touchdowns.
Plew completed 16 of 21 passes for 276 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for another 71 yards. Butler caught eight passes for 130 yards.
COLUMBIA 21, RIDGEVUE 14: A 77-yard interception return for a touchdown put the Wildcats (2-2, 2-2) ahead to stay in the fourth quarter in the win over the Warhawks (1-4, 0-4).
Carter Menchaca rushed for 86 yards and passes for 66 to lead Ridgevue.
EMMETT 35, CALDWELL 0, GAME STOPPED AT HALFTIME: The Huskies were cruising along when the game was stopped at halftime.
According to a tweet from KTVB sports director Jay Tust, Emmett resident Ammon Bundy attended the game and was asked to wear a mask. Tust wrote that Bundy refused. Bundy was told the game would be canceled if he didn't put a mask on and he didn't. So the game was ended at halftime.
A call was placed by a school official to Idaho High School Activities Association executive director Ty Jones to get some clarification.
"I'm looking the rule up right now," Jones told the Idaho Press in a phone interview. "I'm not sure yet (if Emmett has to forfeit). It's not something that happens very often. I can't tell you one way or another. I've got a call into our state rules interpreter and I'm actively looking into the rule book right now. We probably won't have an answer until (Saturday)."
The Emmett School District released a statement following the game.
"This is incredibly sad for the Emmett High School football team, high school and community," Emmett superintendent Craig Woods said. "They were winning the game. They've been having a great season, and they've worked hard. We were the visitors. We should respect the host’s policies and procedures. Whether you agree or not when it comes to masks, the football team should not have to suffer the consequences. I'm proud of the Huskies. They did not ask for this."
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 54, KUNA 15: The Grizzlies (4-0, 4-0) left no doubt early in the 5A SIC West Division win over the Kavemen (1-4, 1-3).
The Grizzlies opened a 47-8 lead by halftime.
Quarterback Kobe Warr completed 8 of 14 passes for 214 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Grizzlies. Jordan Erickson had five catches for 123 yards and three TDs and a rushing TD.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 57, CENTENNIAL 14: The Mavericks (1-3, 1-3) got their first win, rolling past the Patriots (0-4, 0-4) in a 5A SIC West Division game.
The Mavericks led 37-8 at halftime.
Leyton Smithson and Quintez Evans combined for 225 yards rushing and five touchdowns to lead the Mavs and quarterback Jake Farris threw for 225 yards.
CAPITAL 48, BOISE 0: The Eagles continued to dominate their head-to-head series with the Brave.
The Eagles scored early and often to move to 2-0 in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference East Division.
Sean Holstein got Capital out to a 14-0 lead with touchdown runs of 7 and 1 yards, quarterback Max Clark threw a pair of touchdown passes to Ethan Castillo and Justus Del Rio scored an offensive and defensive touchdown.
Del Rio caught a 28-yard touchdown pass from Clark and returned an interception 85 yards for another touchdown.
Clark completed 21 of 28 passes for 302 yards and three TDs.
The win sets up a showdown for the divisional title Friday when Timberline (2-0) visits Capital.
SKYVIEW 27, BORAH 13: The visiting Hawks (2-1) opened a 21-7 lead and held off the Lions in a 5A SIC East Division game.
Borah (0-2) took a 7-0 lead when Tyler Phimmasone scored on a 45-yard run. But Skyview answered with two second quarter touchdowns. Quarterback Clayton Franssen scored from 6 yards out and then he threw a 7-yard TD pass to Hayden Turner to give the Hawks a halftime lead.
Franssen completed 16 of 27 passes for 173 yards and added 51 yards on the ground. Running back Cade Salois had 142 yards rushing on 14 carries and a touchdown.
Phimmasone led Borah, rushing for 104 yards on 18 carries.
WEISER 70, PAYETTE 15: Willy Shirts got the Wolverines out to a fast start.
Shirts scored three touchdowns in the first half and Weiser (2-3, 1-1) cruised past the Pirates (3-2, 1-1) in a Snake River Valley game.
Shirts finished with 74 yards rushing. Weiser had 350 yards rushing.
HOMEDALE 42, PARMA 0: The Trojans (3-2, 2-0) pitched the shutout over the Panthers (0-5, 0-2) in an SRV game.
NEW PLYMOUTH 42, NAMPA CHRISTIAN 28: The Pilgrims (3-2, 1-0) scored four touchdowns in the second half to pull away from the Trojans (3-3, 1-1) in a 2A WIC game.
A 2-yard run by Bailey Hite and 2-point conversion broke a 28-28 tie and put the Pilgrims ahead to stay with 8:21 to go in the fourth quarter.
Javon Lindeman led the Pilgrims with 140 yards rushing and two TDs. Landon Cheney passes for 235 yards and two TDs to lead the Trojans.
MELBA 56, MARSING 8: The Mustangs broke out of their corral quickly.
The Mustangs shot out to a 42-0 halftime lead in the 2A WIC blowout. Cameron Wood led Melba with 80 yards.
NOTUS 56, GREENLEAF FRIENDS 0: The Pirates (5-0, 2-0) cruised past the Grizzlies (0-2, 0-1) in the 1A Division I WIC game.
Kaeden Clemens completed 8 of 10 passes for 135 yards and three touchdowns, Mack Shimondle had six catches for 89 yards and a TD and Carter Woodland rushed six times for 150 yards and three TDs to lead Notus.
GIRLS SOCCER
BISHOP KELLY 7, COLUMBIA 2: The Knights got a hat trick from Ali Chatterton and pulled away from the Wildcats in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference match.
Chatterton also had an assist. Mia Cartwright, Maggie Novosel, Sophie Schmautz and Logan McGarthy each scored. Liv Benton and Kenna DeMasters each had an assist. Goalie Ellie Lickley had 10 saves.
BOYS SOCCER
VALLIVUE 5, MIDDLETON 0: The Falcons shut out the Vikings in a 4A SIC match.
Juan Osuna had two goals and an assist and Alex Barragan, Raoul Barragan and Osmar Gomez each scored. David Campos Briceno had two assists.
CENTENNIAL 5, KUNA 1: The Patriots topped the Kavemen in a 5A SIC match.