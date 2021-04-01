The Homedale baseball team overwhelmed New Plymouth on Thursday.
The Trojans topped the Pilgrims 15-0 in five innings in the nonleague game.
Homedale used nine runs in the second inning to pull away.
Sigmund Goode had two hits and four RBI and Cody Liebschwager and Dakota Gammell each had two RBI to lead Homedale.
BISHOP KELLY 11, EMMETT 2: The Knights (7-2, 2-1) scored four runs in the third inning and that's all they would need against the Huskies (9-3, 3-1) in the 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Cole Snyder led Bishop Kelly, going 2 for 4 with three RBI. Carter Vandenberg had two hits and two RBI.
WEISER 14, MELBA 6: The Wolverines (7-2) scored 11 runs in the fifth and sixth innings i the nonleague game.
Willy Shirts went 3 for 4 and Brett Spencer had two hits with three RBI to lead Weiser.
Jeff Fahee went 3 for 4 to lead Melba.
NAMPA CHRISTIAN 11, COLE VALLEY 0, 5 INNINGS: The Trojans scored six runs in the third and pulled away.
SOFTBALL
BISHOP KELLY 6, EMMETT 2: The Knights (5-1, 4-0) secured the 4A Southern Idaho Conference win with three runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Pitcher Pilar Cooks threw a two-hitter for Bishop Kelly, striking out seven. Faith Nichols hit a homer and had three RBI.
Kylie Yanzik had two hits and two RBI for Emmett (5-6, 2-2).
HOMEDALE 17, NEW PLYMOUTH 3, 6 INNINGS: The Trojans (8-3) used six runs in the sixth to end the nonleague game early.
Olivia Asumendi went the distance for Homedale, allowing just two hits and striking out seven.
Dani Sitts led Homedale's offense, going 4 for 5 with two RBI.
WEISER 16, MELBA 12: The Wolverines (5-5) pounded out 16 hits to knock off the Mustangs in the nonleague game.
The Wolverines scored 10 runs in the fifth inning. Mecarte Olsen led the way, going 4 for 4 with two RBI. Tobie Noyer had a homer, four hits and three RBI.
Esther Riley led Melba with three hits.
NAMPA CHRISTIAN 26, COLE VALLEY 5, 5 INNINGS: The Trojans scored 13 runs in the sixth to end the game early.
GIRLS GOLF
Bishop Kelly shot 175 to beat Emmett (215), Middleton (223), Ridgevue (234) and Nampa (262) at Ridgecrest Golf Course.
Margaret Smock of Bishop Kelly was medalist with a 41.