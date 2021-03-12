The Rocky Mountain baseball team scored early and often Friday.
The Grizzlies’ offense rolled in a 13-4 win over Middleton in a nonleague game.
Justin Douglas led the way for the Grizzlies, going 3 for 3 with a home run, three RBI and four runs scored. Kris Kirkpatrich had two RBI.
Three Rocky Mountain pitchers limited Middleton to four hits.
EMMETT 3, GRANGEVILLE 1: Two pitchers combined to limit the Bulldogs to one hit in the nonleague game.
Trace Tucker and Ryan Brinkeroff combined for 11 strikeouts for Emmett.
Timmy Williams led Emmett’s offense, using two hits to drive in two runs.
SKYVIEW 6, NAMPA 5: The Hawks edged the Bulldogs in a nonleague game.
TIMBERLINE 14, CAPITAL 7: The Wolves topped the Eagles.
MINICO 13-6, VALLIVUE 3-8: The Falcons and Spartans split a doubleheader.
Vallivue rallied for five runs in the second game to top Minico.
SOFTBALL
VALLIVUE 7, CENTENNIAL 6: The Falcons rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh to knock off the Patriots in a nonleague game.
WEISER 16, MELBA 7: The Wolverines topped the Mustangs in a nonleague game.