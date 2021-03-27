The Emmett softball team broke out its bats against Meridian.
The Huskies used 19 hits in a 17-12 nonleague win over the Warriors on Saturday.
Harper Goodwin went 5 for 5 including a homer to go with four RBI and Kayla Vahlberg had three hits and four RBI.
Sarah Hovey led Meridian with three hits and two RBI.
VALLIVUE 14, HOMEDALE 1, 5 INNINGS: The Falcons put the game away with seven runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Gillian Venditti had three RBI and Yazmin Garcia, Megan Stacy, Kayla Stacy and Hanah Jones each had two RBI for Vallivue.
VALLIVUE 8, CANYON RIDGE 2: The Falcons parlayed eight hits into eight runs in the nonleague game.
Pitcher Britney Henderson limited Canyon Ridge to two hits while striking out seven.
HOMEDALE 22, CALDWELL 16: The Trojans pounded out 21 hits in the high-scoring nonleague game.
The Trojans scored seven runs in the first inning, eight in the third and capped things with six in the sixth.
HOMEDALE 10, TWIN FALLS 5, 5 INNINGS: The Trojans had 11 hits in the nonleague win.
BASEBALL
BURLEY 13, HOMEDALE 8: The Bobcats took advantage of four Trojans errors in the nonleague game.
Cody Liebschwager led Homedale with two hits and three RBI.
BLACKFOOT 13, VALLIVUE 0: The Broncos scored eight runs in the first inning to take control of the nonleague game.
EMMETT 5, IDAHO FALLS 2: The Huskies held off the Tigers in a nonleague game.
Timmy Williams and Roman Lake each had two hits and two RBI to lead Emmett. Williams pitched six innings for the win, allowing no hits and striking out four.
MIDDLETON 6, FILER 0: The Vikings shut out the Wildcats in a nonleague game.
Robert Orloski led the Vikings with an RBI.