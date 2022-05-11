The Eagle softball team served notice Wednesday.
The fourth-seeded Mustangs scored four runs in the top of the seventh to knock off No. 1 and previously unbeaten Skyview 11-8 in the 5A District III Tournament.
The win earns Eagle (16-8) a state berth. The Mustangs will meet No. 3 Owyhee (19-7) in the district championship game today at Capital High School. First pitch is at 6.
Skyview intentionally walked a Mustang to put runners at first and second after Sydney Manzer doubled. That set the table for Hayleigh Oliver, who hit a three-run homer.
The game was an offensive slugfest. Eagle led 4-2 through three innings and then Skyview struck for six runs in the fifth and sixth to take a 8-7 lead into the final inning.
Clarissa Howard led Skyview (23-1), going 2 for 4 with three RBI.
Eagle pitcher Lizzy Tommasini survived allowing 16 hits, but she managed eight strikeouts. She was 4 for 5, knocking in three runs.
Skyline will take on No. 2 Timberline (20-6) today with the winner earning a state berth.
OWYHEE 6, MOUNTAIN VIEW 4: The Storm, in their first year, captured a state berth with the win over the Mavericks in a 5A District III Tournament game.
The Storm (19-7) opened a 6-0 lead. Rylie Haith hit a three-run homer for Owyhee and Kina Watts homered.
TIMBERLINE 4, BORAH 3: The Wolves topped the Lions in a 5A District III Tournament loser-out game.
CAPITAL 5, KUNA 4: The Eagles edged the Kavemen in a 5A District III Tournament loser-out game.
EMMETT 20, RIDGEVUE 8, 5 INNINGS: The No. 2 Huskies (19-5-1) stayed alive in a 4A District III Tournament loser-out game against the Warhawks.
MIDDLETON 11, COLUMBIA 8: The No. 4 Vikings (16-8) staved off the Wildcats in a 4A District III Tournament loser-out game.
HOMEDALE 3, WEISER 0: The Trojans shut out the Wolverines in the 3A District III Tournament championship game.
Dani Stitts went 2 for 3 and threw a four-hitter, striking out 11.
Both teams advance to state.
PAYETTE 14, PARMA 4: The Pirates (17-9) handled the Panthers in a 3A District III Tournament loser-out game.
The Pirates move on to a state play-in game on Saturday.
COLE VALLEY 26, MARSING 5, 5 INNINGS: The Chargers (12-7) handled the Huskies in a 2A District III Tournament loser-out game.
MELBA 20, VISION CHARTER 4, 5 INNINGS: The Mustangs (16-8) topped the Golden Knights in a 2A District III Tournament loser-out game.
BASEBALL
WEISER 10, FRUITLAND 0, 6 INNINGS: The Wolverines (19-4) shut out the Grizzlies (14-10) in the 3A District III Tournament championship game.
Both teams advance to state.
HOMEDALE 10, PARMA 0, 5 INNINGS: The Trojans (15-10) topped the Panthers in a 3A District III Tournament loser-out game.
The Trojans move on to a state play-in game on Saturday.
Dillon Fine threw a three-hitter for Homedale, striking out nine. Payton Fine and Cody Liebschwager each had three RBI.
SKYVIEW 10, EAGLE 5: The Hawks (17-9) topped the Mustangs in a 5A District III Tournament loser-out game.
BORAH 8, CAPITAL 3: The Lions (14-11) got past the Eagles in a 5A District III Tournament loser-out game.
BISHOP KELLY 11, EMMETT 1, 6 INNINGS: The Knights (20-4) eliminated the Huskies in a 4A District III Tournament game.
Bishop Kelly moves on to face Ridgevue (15-7) with the winner advancing to a state play-in game.
RIDGEVUE 5, VALLIVUE 0: The Warhawks stopped the Falcons in a 4A District III Tournament loser-out game.